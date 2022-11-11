ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” screening held for Atlanta nonprofits empowering next generation

By Heather Catlin, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” one of the most anticipated movies of the year, officially opens in theaters this weekend.

Channel 2′s Heather Catlin learned how Disney is using the movie to give back and help inspire students.

Disney held an advanced screening here in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The nonprofits chosen support young people from historically underrepresented communities and empower the next generation of storytellers.

One nonprofit benefitting from the screening is RICE, which has the mission to help Black entrepreneurs. President Jay Bailey says seeing is believing.

“You know you become what you behold. And I think aspiration is a powerful thing and so is inspiration. And for our entrepreneurs to see their reflection on screen leaders in technology, leaders in medicine, rulers of nations, those images are powerful,” Bailey said.

The purpose of the screening is to help inspire and empower the next generation.

It’s something the nonprofit the Propel Center also helps to do as it prepares students for careers in tech and entertainment.

“As an English major, someone who wants to write, someone who wants to create another cultural narrative, I feel like it definitely inspired me to tell my own story,” student Sanaa Rowser said.

Howard University is also benefiting from Disney’s generosity. The late Chadwick Boseman attended Howard University for his undergraduate degree.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

