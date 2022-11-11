ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

5NEWS

Lights of the Ozarks event begins in Downtown Fayetteville this weekend

ARKANSAS, USA — Each year, the City of Fayetteville spends more than 3,300 hours decorating the Historic Downtown Square with over 400,000 holiday lights. “Lights of the Ozarks is an annual tradition in our community that brings joy to all ages. This year, we are excited to honor Dr. Colbert for his extraordinary and unprecedented 47 years of service to Fayetteville Public Schools" said Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crystal Bridges hosts one-day fashion event focusing on diversity

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Although the event is called Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week, the one-day event began on Saturday, Nov. 12, with educational panels covering social and environmental issues related to fashion. In one of the panel discussions, leaders discussed beauty standards in fashion and cosmetics. A Walmart representative spoke...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas blood banks seeing shortage of blood bags for specific procedure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Blood donation isn’t something most people associate with the holidays. But blood banks are in need of donors more than normal this time of year. The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) says it's seeing a shortage of blood bag kits for the double red cell procedure. The company that manufactures the kits isn’t able to make them right now. This form of donation allows the blood institute to get two units of red blood cells from one donor.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Veterans Day celebrations scheduled in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — There are several ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Bella Vista this year. The Bella Vista Veteran's Wall is located at 101 Veterans Way. The wall features the names of more than 4,500 veterans, a historic timeline and historic flags surrounding the wall. Also on...
BELLA VISTA, AR
5NEWS

Food banks need increased support during Thanksgiving

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thanksgiving next week, a lot of people may not get to have a Thanksgiving meal without help from our local food banks. The River Valley Regional Food Bank serves eight counties through 170 partner agencies. Director Tracy Engel says they are seeing a 30% increase in the need for assistance this Thanksgiving season compared to last year.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

List: Veterans Day deals and events in our area

ARKANSAS, USA — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and people throughout our communities are rallying together to find ways to honor those who have served our country. Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Slaughter Pen Dirt Jumps/Skills. Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Veterans Day Program. New Life...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Foreigner bringing their Farewell tour to Walmart AMP in July

ROGERS, Ark. — The rock band known for several Top 10 hits, Foreigner, has announced a farewell tour with Loverboy including a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 14, 2023. Some of Foreigner's biggest hits include “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tips to help prevent your pipes from freezing this winter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the winter season just around the corner, Bentonville Water Utilities (BWU) wants to offer tips to help prevent pipes from freezing during severely cold temperatures. Many people in our area have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather. BWU reminds customers with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Missing hunter found safe in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road. Multiple agencies,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Ditching the razor for a good cause

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you see more facial hair during the month of November, it might not just be due to the cooler weather or hunting season. Many men around the world and here at home grow out their mustaches and beards all for a good cause. In...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
VAN BUREN, AR
