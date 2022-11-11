Read full article on original website
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Lights of the Ozarks event begins in Downtown Fayetteville this weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Each year, the City of Fayetteville spends more than 3,300 hours decorating the Historic Downtown Square with over 400,000 holiday lights. “Lights of the Ozarks is an annual tradition in our community that brings joy to all ages. This year, we are excited to honor Dr. Colbert for his extraordinary and unprecedented 47 years of service to Fayetteville Public Schools" said Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn.
Crystal Bridges hosts one-day fashion event focusing on diversity
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Although the event is called Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week, the one-day event began on Saturday, Nov. 12, with educational panels covering social and environmental issues related to fashion. In one of the panel discussions, leaders discussed beauty standards in fashion and cosmetics. A Walmart representative spoke...
Events held across Northwest Arkansas to honor military members on Veterans Day
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Several Veterans Day events were held today across our area honoring all those who have served or are serving our nation. The Bella Vista Patriots held a Veterans Day program honoring all branches of the military by sending each branch's song. Veteran Jim Parsons is...
Arkansas blood banks seeing shortage of blood bags for specific procedure
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Blood donation isn’t something most people associate with the holidays. But blood banks are in need of donors more than normal this time of year. The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) says it's seeing a shortage of blood bag kits for the double red cell procedure. The company that manufactures the kits isn’t able to make them right now. This form of donation allows the blood institute to get two units of red blood cells from one donor.
KHBS
Veterans Day celebrations scheduled in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — There are several ways to celebrate Veterans Day in Bella Vista this year. The Bella Vista Veteran's Wall is located at 101 Veterans Way. The wall features the names of more than 4,500 veterans, a historic timeline and historic flags surrounding the wall. Also on...
Food banks need increased support during Thanksgiving
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Thanksgiving next week, a lot of people may not get to have a Thanksgiving meal without help from our local food banks. The River Valley Regional Food Bank serves eight counties through 170 partner agencies. Director Tracy Engel says they are seeing a 30% increase in the need for assistance this Thanksgiving season compared to last year.
Free online tutoring program helping Fort Smith students
FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you've ever had to get some help from a tutor, you know it can sometimes be very difficult to find that help. Fort Smith schools are the first in the state to use a new program that has taken tutoring to a new level.
List: Veterans Day deals and events in our area
ARKANSAS, USA — Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day and people throughout our communities are rallying together to find ways to honor those who have served our country. Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Slaughter Pen Dirt Jumps/Skills. Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Veterans Day Program. New Life...
Five Fayetteville Police Officers awarded for preventing overdoses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five officers were awarded this Tuesday for using Naloxone, a form of Narcan, to prevent death by overdose. “We thought it was important to get out here and recognize them and recognize good officers doing good work,” said Arkansas State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet. “When...
Foreigner bringing their Farewell tour to Walmart AMP in July
ROGERS, Ark. — The rock band known for several Top 10 hits, Foreigner, has announced a farewell tour with Loverboy including a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 14, 2023. Some of Foreigner's biggest hits include “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As...
List of closings due to winter weather in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — With winter weather in the forecast across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, closings are expected. 5NEWS will compile a list of these closings as they are reported. The main window for a rain and snow mix transitioning to mostly snow is from 4 p.m to...
$22 million expansion planned for Pernod Ricard plant in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Pernod Ricard USA will invest in its first-ever ready-to-drink (RTD) canning line, which will be located at its plant in Fort Smith. The investment will cost the company $22 million and provide the Fort Smith facility with canning capabilities and accelerated growth as it adds more jobs.
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement. On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.
Tips to help prevent your pipes from freezing this winter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With the winter season just around the corner, Bentonville Water Utilities (BWU) wants to offer tips to help prevent pipes from freezing during severely cold temperatures. Many people in our area have been busy "winterizing" and preparing their homes for colder weather. BWU reminds customers with...
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove. People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but...
Missing hunter found safe in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes Tower Road. Multiple agencies,...
Ditching the razor for a good cause
FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you see more facial hair during the month of November, it might not just be due to the cooler weather or hunting season. Many men around the world and here at home grow out their mustaches and beards all for a good cause. In...
Van Buren PD searching for information on stolen Can-Am
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department (VBPD) is looking for information on a stolen 900 cc Can-Am X3. VBPD shared pictures on Facebook of a Silver Ford truck that had pulled the victim's trailer and Can-Am away at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Missing hunter found 'cold but in good spirits,' Crawford County officials say
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing in Crawford County on Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes...
