FORT SMITH, Ark. — Blood donation isn’t something most people associate with the holidays. But blood banks are in need of donors more than normal this time of year. The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) says it's seeing a shortage of blood bag kits for the double red cell procedure. The company that manufactures the kits isn’t able to make them right now. This form of donation allows the blood institute to get two units of red blood cells from one donor.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO