Election update: District 1 City Council race remains tight, although vote count stalled on Sunday
Riverside County counted more ballots Sunday, but apparently none were for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. The two candidates remain 56 votes apart heading into the new week. As of the latest tally Sunday evening, roughly 121,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was...
kusi.com
San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
danapointtimes.com
Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues
Mayor Gloria announces new proposal to repair San Diego's crumbling roads
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday a new proposal to fix San Diego's streets. He introduced updates to rules governing street excavation that will hold utilities to higher repair standards. It's a major update to the city's Street Preservation Ordinance, which governs the rules utilities must follow...
kusi.com
Alleged corruption from Mayor Todd Gloria over 101 Ash Street building
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre says a bad deal for taxpayers may get even worse. Back in July, San Diego City Council voted 6-3 in favor of Democrat Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement. The settlement transferred ownership of the...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vistans voted "yes" on Measure K under unofficial election results
A majority of Chula Vista voters have chosen to modify the city charter under Measure K, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported in the most recent update to the unofficial general election results. During the November general election, voters were asked to answer “yes” or “No” to the...
Daily Aztec
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
Close Races: Levin, Blakespear Maintain Leads, Maienschein Now Trailing
The latest results in three close San Diego County races show Election Night outcomes unchanged in two cases, but flipping in a third. The California Secretary of State reported incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, slightly increased his lead over Republican Brian Maryott, the former mayor of San Clemente, amid a nationwide battle over control of Congress.
Coast News
Solana Beach begins plans for permanent outdoor dining policy
SOLANA BEACH — Restaurants in Solana Beach that have come to rely on outdoor dining to keep their businesses afloat as a temporary COVID-19 measure may soon have a pathway to maintain these exterior areas permanently. With the city’s current temporary use permit allowing outdoor dining set to expire...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
Coast News
Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader
OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
Coast News
Kranz to be next mayor of Encinitas; Ehlers wins District 4 seat
ENCINITAS — By Wednesday morning, the results in Encinitas municipal races showed Councilman Tony Kranz would be the city’s next mayor. At the time of this article, Kranz sat in a comfortable first place with 48.19% of the vote, with 29.4% of votes having been counted. Cindy Cremona...
Coast News
Manzanita Roasting Company in Escondido
Where: Manzanita Roasting Company, 301 E Grand Ave M, Escondido, CA 92025. Open M-F 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, smooth, rich, light floral. Price: $3. Find: @manzanitaroasting • www.manzanitaroasting.com. What I’m...
San Diego may see plans soon for rejuvenating La Jolla's Red Roost and Red Rest cottages
The city says an application to reconstruct and renovate the historic Coast Boulevard structures could be considered next year.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
Coast News
Del Mar’s Beeside Balcony a phenomenal find
Frank and I attended a media event at Cevasco’s in old Del Mar. As it turns out, Cevasco’s was an addition to Executive Chef/Owner Christophe Cevasco’s upstairs Beeside Balcony. After enjoying the food at Cevasco’s, we knew a follow-up visit to Beeside Balcony was in our future....
Navy Officially Begins Search for Master Developer to Transform Old Town Facility
The Navy on Tuesday officially began the search for a master developer to transform the 70-acre World War II bomber plant in Old Town. The chosen developer would build a new facility for NAVWAR in return for a 99-year lease on remainder of the site for redevelopment as housing, offices, stores and other uses.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 1: La Jolla meeting on homelessness illustrates urgency of a 'wicked problem'
This new La Jolla Light series looks at homelessness in La Jolla, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
