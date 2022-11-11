ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

kusi.com

San Diego voters split on Measure B, the Trash Tax

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Tuesday, with updated returns showing the result too close to call. Opponents of the measure were leading...
SAN DIEGO, CA
danapointtimes.com

Results of Tight Election Races Pending as Ballot Counting Continues

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Solana Beach begins plans for permanent outdoor dining policy

SOLANA BEACH — Restaurants in Solana Beach that have come to rely on outdoor dining to keep their businesses afloat as a temporary COVID-19 measure may soon have a pathway to maintain these exterior areas permanently. With the city’s current temporary use permit allowing outdoor dining set to expire...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Local veteran flourishes as restaurateur, firefighter, community leader

OCEANSIDE — Marine Corps veteran Kevin Shin has struck a harmonious balance between his duties as a father, husband, first responder, small business owner and board member of several local organizations. Shin travels from his Carlsbad home for work as a fire captain in Culver City in Los Angeles...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Kranz to be next mayor of Encinitas; Ehlers wins District 4 seat

ENCINITAS — By Wednesday morning, the results in Encinitas municipal races showed Councilman Tony Kranz would be the city’s next mayor. At the time of this article, Kranz sat in a comfortable first place with 48.19% of the vote, with 29.4% of votes having been counted. Cindy Cremona...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Manzanita Roasting Company in Escondido

Where: Manzanita Roasting Company, 301 E Grand Ave M, Escondido, CA 92025. Open M-F 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tasting Notes: Chocolate, smooth, rich, light floral. Price: $3. Find: @manzanitaroasting • www.manzanitaroasting.com. What I’m...
ESCONDIDO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Del Mar’s Beeside Balcony a phenomenal find

Frank and I attended a media event at Cevasco’s in old Del Mar. As it turns out, Cevasco’s was an addition to Executive Chef/Owner Christophe Cevasco’s upstairs Beeside Balcony. After enjoying the food at Cevasco’s, we knew a follow-up visit to Beeside Balcony was in our future....
DEL MAR, CA

