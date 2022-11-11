ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.3 KBCO

Mike Shinoda Reveals New Hilarious NFT Inspired By A Classic Cartoon

By Tony M. Centeno
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l7Yp_0j7RTCk600
Photo: Getty Images

Mike Shinoda's latest NFT is an ode to one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in the gaming industry.

On Thursday, November 10, the Linkin Park co-founder posted his newest non-fungible token to his Instagram timeline. The simplistic artwork features a drawing of Sonic The Hedgehog's face that Shinoda created during a Twitch stream he hosted back in September. His NFT, which is entitled SonkThHegeogs, apparently became a fan favorite, which is why he decided to memorialize it on the blockchain.

"The best part about being able to share a “digital collectible” on IG is, I can show you the work I’m most proud of," he wrote in the caption.

Mike Shinoda's journey into the NFT space has allowed him to demonstrate his artistic abilities for fans while still keeping his music career alive. He uses his Twitch channel to make works of digital art during his livestream as fans watch in real time. In addition to his virtual exhibitions, Shinoda also produces music and makes songs with fans.

"I go on Twitch five days a week and make something new from scratch," he told The Observer last year. "It’s usually music and sometimes art. This year, I’ve also been doing production where I produce a fan’s song from scratch. Sometimes when I make those, I go, “What do I do with this now that I made it?” I’ve put songs out on compilations. I’ve given them away to subscribers, or given them away for free."

His new artwork comes nearly a month after he released his Windchime NFT project. The music NFT is a "music-making digital collectible" with 24 musical loops for fans to use and save. It follows his first-ever NFT mixtape series Ziggurats , which dropped last year.

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 KBCO

Julian Lennon Reunites With Paul McCartney In New Photo

Paul McCartney and the son of the late Beatle John Lennon, Julian Lennon, reunited after running into each other at the airport over the weekend. Lennon took to Twitter to share two black-and-white photos with the legendary musician. "It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other...
The Guardian

Freddie Mercury in his definitive pose – Denis O’Regan’s best photograph

I’ve been surrounded by bands all my life. I went to school in Ealing, which is where Freddie Mercury went to art college. Likewise Ronnie Wood and Pete Townshend. Olympic Studios, where Led Zeppelin, the Who and the Rolling Stones recorded, was in nearby Barnes, where I lived. It’s a cinema now – the Stones recorded Sympathy for the Devil in the room where you watch films.
IndieWire

How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races

Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon. Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing predecessor....
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy