USMEF elects new officers, provides overview of trade landscape

The U.S. Meat Export Federation Strategic Planning Conference wrapped up Friday in Oklahoma City with the election of a new officer team. Dean Meyer, a corn, soybean and livestock producer from Rock Rapids, Iowa, is the new USMEF chair. In addition to raising corn and soybeans, Meyer's diversified operation –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
5 Trending headlines in beef

In this week’s roundup, we take a look at drought conditions, a prediction of the cattle market for next year and a bull with a mind of his own. The latest U.S. drought monitor doesn’t show much improvement. In fact, dry conditions are growing in the Midwest. The one area that showed the most improvement was Arkansas with the drought being reduced from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions.
ARKANSAS STATE
FDA announces Food Traceability Final Rule

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the Food Traceability Final Rule Nov. 15 to establish additional recordkeeping requirements. The rule is scheduled to be published by the Federal Register and take effect on Nov. 21. The FDA announced last week that it submitted the final rule to the Office...
Researchers join all-island project on bovine TB

Researchers from the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen’s University Belfast and the AgriFood and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) have partnered with experts from University College Dublin (UCD) in a concerted bid to understand the immunology of bovine TB (bTB), particularly the role that nutrition and Vitamin D might play, on an all-island basis for the first time.

