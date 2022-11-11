Read full article on original website
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
PHOENIX – After days of ballot counting, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected governor in a hotly-contested race against election-denying Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The victory is a relief to Arizona Democrats,...
Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race
Every election denier that tried to become a top election official in a battleground state lost in this year's midterm elections. They include Jim Marchant, a Nevada Republican who falsely claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He organized a coalition of secretary of state candidates across the country pledging that if they won, Donald Trump would again be president in 2024. But Marchant lost to Democratic attorney Cisco Aguilar, who joins us now. So you're going to be Nevada's next secretary of state. What was at stake in this race for you?
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took...
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his Senate race in his favor after days of vote counting. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK KELLY: Thank you, everybody, for being here. What a great day today. (CHEERING) MARTIN: NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo is with us...
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Farmers and immigrant advocates hold out hope for compromise in lame-duck session
NORTH CAROLINA — Apple season is winding down in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, and farmer Kenny Barnwell's coolers are filling up with thousands of bushels of Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady — apples that all had to be picked by hand. That wouldn't...
Watch out for local news sites that aren't what they appear to be
When it comes to the news online, the onus is often on viewers to make sure what they’re seeing is real. But that’s getting harder as local media struggle in many communities and new, partisan networks of websites peddling dubious stories take their place. And these sites can...
A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical
A "flaming basketball" meteor in the sky recently made headlines after claims that it struck a home in northern California and set it on fire. The house, which sits on a cattle ranch in Nevada County, about 60 miles from Sacramento, was destroyed. Its owner, Dustin Procita, was left rattled by the seemingly freakish accident.
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
Those with mobility issues can tour public parks on motorized all-terrain wheelchairs
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Georgia and South Dakota are the most recent states to offer motorized, all-terrain wheelchairs you can rent in public parks, according to The Washington Post. These 500-pound chairs can go over fallen trees, snow, swamps and steep inclines. Although, they can't go on some narrow trails or down stairs, they're allowing people with mobility issues to experience public parks that have long been inaccessible, free of charge.
A Sandy Hook memorial opens to the public nearly a decade after school tragedy
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially...
