Mechanicsburg, PA

Alex Suarez
4d ago

this blows my mind, he deserves way worse than 9-23 months!! he will do it again, and again, and again. absolutely sick world we live in.

wkok.com

Charges Going to Northumberland County Court for Man Who Posed as Firefighter

SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Fatal Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Coal Township Man Busted for Sleeping High, with Child in Car

SHAMOKIN DAM – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Northumberland County man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at 44-year-old Brian Stabley of Coal Township was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets

Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
wkok.com

Police Looking for Three After Laundromat Thefts

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for three men after several thefts were reported at Laundromats in the city and other locations around the Valley. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the incidents occurred over the weekend in Sunbury, Lewisburg and Riverside. He said each incident involved thefts from...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

String of break-ins at laundromats

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced to prison for child endangerment

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on Thursday. According to Snyder County District Attorney (D.A), Mike Piecuch, 34-year-old, Michael B. Damgaard, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility, and a […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Two county manhunt ends with man in custody

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun

Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged shooter, accomplice caught

McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

