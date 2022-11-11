Read full article on original website
Alex Suarez
4d ago
this blows my mind, he deserves way worse than 9-23 months!! he will do it again, and again, and again. absolutely sick world we live in.
wkok.com
Charges Going to Northumberland County Court for Man Who Posed as Firefighter
SUNBURY — Charges are going to court against a Sunbury man who allegedly posed as a firefighter and revealed the deaths of two individuals to family members. The Daily Item reports that 39-year-old Michael Stah, faces felony risking a catastrophe and theft as well as a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant. Police say they were made aware of the incident at the scene of an October deadly fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street in Sunbury.
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
Columbia man sentenced to up to 7 years in prison after DUI conviction
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of his fifth DUI in less than 10 years. Dung Van Dang, 49, of the first block of Circle Drive, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison. He must also pay $3,600 in fines.
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Police Details Released Following 'Active Incident' In Chambersburg
The Chambersburg police released details shortly after urging the public to avoid the 500 block of Nelson Street in Chambersburg due "active incident" on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officers were called to the area for a "suicidal subject within the residence" at approximately 10:46 a.m., the department stated in an updated release that afternoon.
Lancaster County student, 17, accused of secretly recording teachers
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County student has been accused of secretly recording teachers, according to West Lampeter Township Police. The 17-year-old student allegedly was recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. The student has been charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or...
wkok.com
Fatal Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
wkok.com
Coal Township Man Busted for Sleeping High, with Child in Car
SHAMOKIN DAM – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A Northumberland County man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at 44-year-old Brian Stabley of Coal Township was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police.
Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets
Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
wkok.com
Police Looking for Three After Laundromat Thefts
SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking for three men after several thefts were reported at Laundromats in the city and other locations around the Valley. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the incidents occurred over the weekend in Sunbury, Lewisburg and Riverside. He said each incident involved thefts from...
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for allegedly stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
Man sentenced to prison for child endangerment
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty on Thursday. According to Snyder County District Attorney (D.A), Mike Piecuch, 34-year-old, Michael B. Damgaard, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a felony charge of criminal use of a communications facility, and a […]
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
Two county manhunt ends with man in custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Alleged shooter, accomplice caught
McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
