Dayton, OH

Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go

WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
P!NK to bring Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati with special guest

Three-time Grammy winner P!NK will bring her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, July 26. Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will be a special guest at the concert. Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform as well. The announcement of P!NK’s tour follows the release of...
UD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

University of Dayton student Lucas Terry, a blacksmith/bladesmith from Stuebenville, appeared Oct. 26 on the History Channel competition show “Forged in Fire.”. The show involved four contestants going through three rounds forging bladed weapons with the winner receiving $10,000. Blacksmithing is working with iron and steel while bladesmithing is...
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later

The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season

With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights

A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights. Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Learning to fly: Air Camp tries to set students on aviation, STEM career paths

Easing into a gentle glide slope, Lily Epley slowly managed to smoothly land her simulated single-engine plane on a simulated runway. Mostly smooth, at least. After landing, the 17-year-old Oakwood High School student looked up from her trio of computer monitors at David Lindamood, her flight instructor at Lewis Jackson Airport near Xenia.
