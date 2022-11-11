Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Related
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How the 3 Best Boutique honorees are making shopping unique to our area
Boutiques in the Dayton area are stepping up to make sure their products are affordable while ensuring the importance of giving back is at the forefront of their businesses. In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, Best Boutique went to Heart Mercantile, followed by Blue Finery in second place and TheZe DealZ- A Thrifty Boutique in third place.
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
dayton.com
P!NK to bring Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati with special guest
Three-time Grammy winner P!NK will bring her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, July 26. Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will be a special guest at the concert. Grouplove and KidCutUp will perform as well. The announcement of P!NK’s tour follows the release of...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
dayton.com
UD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
University of Dayton student Lucas Terry, a blacksmith/bladesmith from Stuebenville, appeared Oct. 26 on the History Channel competition show “Forged in Fire.”. The show involved four contestants going through three rounds forging bladed weapons with the winner receiving $10,000. Blacksmithing is working with iron and steel while bladesmithing is...
dayton.com
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests
Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
dayton.com
First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later
The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
dayton.com
Panda Express wants to build new restaurant near Centerville
A new fast casual restaurant could be on its way to Washington Twp. Panda Express wants to construct a new 2,600-square-foot location with a drive-thru at 1035 Miamisburg Centerville Road, on a vacant property totaling a little more than an acre. The empty lot previously was a bank that has...
dayton.com
New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights
A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights. Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
dayton.com
Learning to fly: Air Camp tries to set students on aviation, STEM career paths
Easing into a gentle glide slope, Lily Epley slowly managed to smoothly land her simulated single-engine plane on a simulated runway. Mostly smooth, at least. After landing, the 17-year-old Oakwood High School student looked up from her trio of computer monitors at David Lindamood, her flight instructor at Lewis Jackson Airport near Xenia.
dayton.com
Dayton’s new airline: Your questions answered about Avelo Airlines and the Dayton airport
A new low-cost airline will start to offer service early next year from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando, Florida. Avelo Airlines has four “bases” at airports in Wilmington, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; and Burbank, California; and Orlando. The company’s first flight took to the skies in April...
