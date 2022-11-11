Read full article on original website
Roofs for Troops
OLD TOWN — A new non-profit is giving away $10,000 for one veteran’s roofing project. In honor of veterans day, The Marino Project hosted their second annual Roofs for Troops luncheon. The project originated as a way for the company Home Roofing Solutions to give back to Maine...
Threats to schools in Maine believed to be a hoax
STATEWIDE– Police are trying to find those responsible for a series of threats this morning that impacted schools around the state. Authorities received reports of active shooter situations at several schools, but they quickly announced they believed the threats were all part of a hoax. We’re told the threats...
Ranked-choice vote count to continue…
AUGUSTA — Ranked choice vote tabulation began Tuesday morning in Augusta after neither Jared Golden nor Bruce Poliquin secured 50% of the general election vote. “We want the voters to know that every vote counts and will be counted accurately and fairly.” said Secretary of State, Sheena Bellows.
Dennis Dechaine seeks new trial
A Maine man convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago will seek a new trial based on new DNA test results. However, Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that the new evidence hasn’t shaken his confidence in Dennis Dechaine’s conviction in the 1988 killing of Sarah Cherry.
Road work on Summit Road to Cadillac Mountain
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK– A popular roadway in Acadia National Park is getting an upgrade. The Summit Road for Cadillac Mountain sees thousands of cars and pedestrians a year. Crews closed the 31/2 mile Summit Road Monday to make road repairs and replace culverts. The closure will allow for workers...
