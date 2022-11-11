LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured by a fire at his Los Angeles car garage. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the television host and comedian told Variety in a statement on Monday. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” A spokesperson for the burn center where Leno was being treated told CNN that he was burned on his face and hands from the fire, which happened in his garage.

