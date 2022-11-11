Read full article on original website
Betty Minshew, 91; service Dec. 3
Betty “Christine” Pennington Minshew, age 91, a resident of Bath, NC, formerly of Kerr Lake, Salter Path and Wake Forest, died November 2, 2022, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. She was the daughter of the late A.R. and Bettie Davis Pennington of Black Creek, NC and was married to...
James Byrd Sr., 75; incomplete
James Melvin Byrd Sr., 75, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Duke Regional Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Darryl Kissick, 59; incomplete
Darryl Kissick, 59, of Emerald Isle, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Rose Pittman, 58; service Nov. 17
Rose Stancill Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Rose was born on November 19, 1963, in Virginia, to the...
Dorothy Rose, 76; incomplete
Dorothy "Penny" Rose, 76, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Sharon Guthrie, 64; incomplete
Sharon Guthrie, 64, of Beaufort, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Gordon Marks, 89; service Nov. 19
Gordon “Mr. Gordon” A. Marks, 89, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of life will be held for Gordon A. Marks and his longtime companion, Tina Tew, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, on the waterfront at his home.
Jeanette Clanton, 90; service November 15
Jeanette Brown Clanton, 90, of Swansboro, died Thursday November 10,2022 at Lower Cape Fear Lifecare in Wilmington. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 15,2022 at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with Rev. Robert Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jewel Brandon, 94; service November 15
Jewel Turner Brandon, 94, of Cape Carteret, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Maton Turner and Bertie Adams Turner of Durham, NC. In addition to her parents, Jewel was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Raymond Brandon in 2010, brother Kenneth Turner and sister Eddie Lyon Barber.
Richard Smith, 73; service held
Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. His celebration of life was held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Betty Webb, 88; service later
Betty Guthrie Webb, 88, of Cape Carteret, died Friday, November 11,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
EDITORIAL: Little time remains to prepare for the flood
Coastal residents always look to the ocean when they hear of a tidal wave or tsunami. But that is not where Carteret County should look as it prepares for an anticipated tsunami. Instead we should be looking landward for a flood of people and cars coming from the within the state down the soon to be built Interstate 42.
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
Roberta Wilcutt, 73; service November 13
Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
