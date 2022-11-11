Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s using the commercial to sell a shift in his own image. Yes, the extended spot is hawking vodka, and Craig probably got a paycheck that leaves most movie-star paychecks in the dust. Yet that’s all kind of beside the point. The commercial is Craig’s way of announcing who he is, or might be, now that he’s done with the role of James Bond.
‘Spirited’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing Holiday Cheer in Apple TV+ Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV+’s “Spirited” brings a new twist to the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” With catchy tunes from Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this time the story is told from the point of view of the ghosts. This adaptation sees Will Ferrell’s...
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
Exclusive: Tim Allen Shares His Thoughts on Retiring and the Magic of 'The Santa Clauses'
Nearly 30 years ago, Tim Allen put on the suit and became "the big guy" in The Santa Clause. The 1994 Christmas classic starring Allen as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa went on to spawn two sequels, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and now a limited series, The Santa Clauses.
Freddie Mercury in his definitive pose – Denis O’Regan’s best photograph
I’ve been surrounded by bands all my life. I went to school in Ealing, which is where Freddie Mercury went to art college. Likewise Ronnie Wood and Pete Townshend. Olympic Studios, where Led Zeppelin, the Who and the Rolling Stones recorded, was in nearby Barnes, where I lived. It’s a cinema now – the Stones recorded Sympathy for the Devil in the room where you watch films.
How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races
Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon. Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing predecessor....
Mariah Carey wanted to trademark 'Queen of Christmas' and 'Princess Christmas', but her application was rejected
Full-time festive musician Elizabeth Chan opposed the move by the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, arguing that "Christmas is for everyone."
Gordon Ramsay would give 'right arm' to open a San Francisco restaurant
Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts on spicy wings, Asian street food and opening a San Francisco restaurant.
The Tam O’Shanter, L.A.’s Original Theme Restaurant, Celebrates 100 Years of Hollywood History
Los Angeles has a handful of restaurants that are a century old, but only one that’s been operated by the same family in the same location for all 100 years — the Tam O’Shanter on Los Feliz Blvd. The whimsical half-timbered building is now known as a...
Fashion doesn't have to be so serious. See how this L.A. stylist adds a sense of play
You don't dress Daniel Wu, Aminé and Tame Impala without knowing who you are. For Shaojun Chen, becoming a style visionary has been about finding a sense of self.
‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations
Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
