Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $765,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Hagerstown
Happy days are here for our newest Multi-Match jackpot winner! The Maryland Lottery has the Winner’s Circle ready for the lucky player who won the $765,000 jackpot in the Monday, Nov. 14 drawing. The winner, who is the fifth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $765,000 annuity paid over 25 years, or an estimated $515,000 cash option (both figures are before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 1, 7, 11, 20, 21 and 26 was sold at Break Away II Sports Lounge located at 13726 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hagerstown.
theracingbiz.com
MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: november 14
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: HYBRID ECLIPSE. Last time out, this mare faced the likes of Nest in the Beldame Stakes at Aqueduct. On Saturday, she got some class relief in the Thirty Eight Go Go Stakes, and took full advantage as she won by three lengths. She drafted in last place early on, while Baby Man and Malibu Beauty set the early pace. On the final turn, she made a strong three-wide move and took the lead at the top of the lane. Under Sheldon Russell, she pulled away from the others and won handily, going 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 for her second stakes win of the year. She’s owned by The Elkstone Group LLC and trained by Brittany Russell.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
theracingbiz.com
Pimlico-Laurel project: Seeking “reasonable resolution”
When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems like a resort. Take a look around.
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theracingbiz.com
Pimlico-Laurel project over budget, behind schedule. Now what?
When the Maryland General Assembly passed the Racing and Community Development Act in 2020, it was hailed by Thoroughbred industry insiders as “our Triple Crown.” The law provided the financial structure and wherewithal to permit the renovation of PImlico as a worthy home for the Preakness Stakes and the refurbishment of Laurel Park as a world-class everyday home to Maryland racing.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
wfmd.com
Barn Destroyed By Fire Early Tuesday In Washington County
Barn Fire in Clear Spring, Nov. 15th, 2022 (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a barn fire early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says at 3:46 AM, fire fighters responded to 14603 Fairview...
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
ourcommunitynow.com
New Holiday Lights Attraction Coming to DMV
Winter City Lights features acres of twinkling lights, fun winter activities, and real snow. The holidays just aren’t the same without a visit to a holiday lights display. A new attraction is in the lineup in Maryland this year called Winter City Lights. Created by the same group that brought you Field of Screams, Winter City Lights promises to be one of the best holiday attractions in the DMV.
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
