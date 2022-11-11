Read full article on original website
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
Vladimir Putin: Head of his military campaign found dead 'under mysterious circumstances'
Lt. Col. Roman Malyk (49), was responsible for enlisting men to the mobilisation campaign launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine by a force of 300,000 conscripts. Malyk was pronounced dead at his home in a village in the Russian Primorsky region, The Mirror reports.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead
The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support
Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Putin speech: Russia won’t use nukes, the West started the war, and its ‘cancel culture’ is like Nazi Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at least one thing Thursday that few could take issue with. “Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of the Second World War,” Putin said. The war in Ukraine, he said (though he still wouldn’t call it a “war”) is only a part of the “tectonic shifts of the entire world order.”
A Russian fighter jet fired a missile while shadowing a Royal Air Force recon plane on patrol over the Black Sea, UK says
Moscow said it was a technical problem, but the Russian military has engaged in provocative actions around US and NATO forces in the Black Sea before.
New satellite images show a major Kherson bridge that was blown apart as Russian forces retreated from one of their biggest war wins
Neither side has taken credit for damaging the Antonivsky Bridge, which spans the Dnipro River in Kherson, Ukraine.
Video: Russian Soldier Shows 'Awful' Camp Condition, Says Half of Men Sick
The solider also claimed that theft is rampant, with men stealing shoes, mattresses, heaters, and money in an effort to survive.
Russian soldier catches and throws bomb dropped by Ukrainian drone
Drone footage shows a Russian soldier catching two bombs dropped by a Ukrainian drone and throwing them away after catching them while he was hiding in a trench in the battlefield. Armed drones play a vital role in the war in Ukraine, with both sides using them in large numbers...
Brittney Griner's Wife Uses 1 Word To Describe Russia's Decision
It's been nine months since Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia after she was found in possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was then held in jail (and still is in jail) until she was sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial. A Russian court then...
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Satellite images show a Russian buildup in Belarus. Experts say it may be a bluff.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. When Russia held large-scale military exercises in Belarus in February, the two countries described them as defensive in nature, aimed at repelling outside aggression, namely from Ukraine and NATO. But as the exercises wound down,...
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender
The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says
Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
