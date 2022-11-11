ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
TheDailyBeast

Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead

The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
grid.news

Putin speech: Russia won’t use nukes, the West started the war, and its ‘cancel culture’ is like Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at least one thing Thursday that few could take issue with. “Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of the Second World War,” Putin said. The war in Ukraine, he said (though he still wouldn’t call it a “war”) is only a part of the “tectonic shifts of the entire world order.”
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Uses 1 Word To Describe Russia's Decision

It's been nine months since Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia after she was found in possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was then held in jail (and still is in jail) until she was sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial. A Russian court then...
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Newsweek

Ukraine Tells Russian Soldiers 'Thrown to Slaughter' to Surrender

The Ukrainian military has urged Russian soldiers "thrown to the slaughter" to escape death by voluntarily surrendering. A video shared to the Twitter account of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Tuesday offers invading troops asylum and a payout for weapons and equipment if they agree to stop participating in Russian President Vladimir Putin's "bloody war" by surrendering.
Newsweek

Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
