Auburn's matchup against Texas A&M looks to be a big recruiting weekend

Multiple four and five stars are to be in attendance for a night game in Jordan-Hare.

The good news seems to keep trickling in for Auburn, as many big time recruits will be visiting for the 6:30 pm CST kickoff against the 3-6 (1-5 SEC) Texas A&M Aggies.

In terms of official visits, the state of Florida will be heavily represented as five of the six official visitors will be coming out of the state. This includes two Auburn commits in Clay Wedin the offensive lineman out of Tampa and the wide receiver commit Daquayvious Sorey, out of Shipley. The other Floridians represented will be teammates Stanquan Clark who is a four-star linebacker prospect out of Miami-Central and Lamar Seymore who is a three-star receiver from the same school. They have two other teammates expected to come on unofficial visits, Rueben Bain the four-star edge, and Keyone Jenkins the team's unrated quarterback. These players are all in the 2023 recruiting class.

The official visitor list is rounded off with a Nashville native and yet another Floridian. Bryan Longwell, a three-star linebacker was offered over the bye week and will make his first visit to Auburn. The final player from Florida is a defensive back, Edwin Joesph. He is a three-star out of Hollywood, Florida, and attends Chaminade-Madonna prep school.

The unofficial list is just as if not more impressive as the Montgomery Carver duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw will be attending yet another Auburn game. They have visited all home games except the San Jose State game. A fellow five-star, Tony Mitchell, of Alabaster, Alabama will be there as well.

Offensive tackle Bo Hughley, the four-star out of Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia is also expected the come along with his teammates who are all highly-ranked prospects as well. These include TE Jelani Thurman, DL Joshua Horton, DB Terrance Love (Auburn commit), and 2024 QB Prentiss "Air" Noland.

Overall the weekend will be filled with talent both on and off the field. This weekend there will be a total of 27 four and five-star recruits in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes on campus. The brand of Auburn goes beyond the record.

Must read stories

Tigers' loss to Mississippi State shows Auburn hasn't lost their heart

Auburn basketball memes are back following win over George Mason

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

On To Victory excited about partnership, future with Auburn University

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch