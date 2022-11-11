ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's matchup against Texas A&M looks to be a big recruiting weekend

By Jack Singley
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBlbt_0j7RQu2500

Multiple four and five stars are to be in attendance for a night game in Jordan-Hare.

The good news seems to keep trickling in for Auburn, as many big time recruits will be visiting for the 6:30 pm CST kickoff against the 3-6 (1-5 SEC) Texas A&M Aggies.

In terms of official visits, the state of Florida will be heavily represented as five of the six official visitors will be coming out of the state. This includes two Auburn commits in Clay Wedin the offensive lineman out of Tampa and the wide receiver commit Daquayvious Sorey, out of Shipley. The other Floridians represented will be teammates Stanquan Clark who is a four-star linebacker prospect out of Miami-Central and Lamar Seymore who is a three-star receiver from the same school. They have two other teammates expected to come on unofficial visits, Rueben Bain the four-star edge, and Keyone Jenkins the team's unrated quarterback. These players are all in the 2023 recruiting class.

The official visitor list is rounded off with a Nashville native and yet another Floridian. Bryan Longwell, a three-star linebacker was offered over the bye week and will make his first visit to Auburn. The final player from Florida is a defensive back, Edwin Joesph. He is a three-star out of Hollywood, Florida, and attends Chaminade-Madonna prep school.

The unofficial list is just as if not more impressive as the Montgomery Carver duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw will be attending yet another Auburn game. They have visited all home games except the San Jose State game. A fellow five-star, Tony Mitchell, of Alabaster, Alabama will be there as well.

Offensive tackle Bo Hughley, the four-star out of Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia is also expected the come along with his teammates who are all highly-ranked prospects as well. These include TE Jelani Thurman, DL Joshua Horton, DB Terrance Love (Auburn commit), and 2024 QB Prentiss "Air" Noland.

Overall the weekend will be filled with talent both on and off the field. This weekend there will be a total of 27 four and five-star recruits in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes on campus. The brand of Auburn goes beyond the record.

Must read stories

Tigers' loss to Mississippi State shows Auburn hasn't lost their heart

Auburn basketball memes are back following win over George Mason

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

On To Victory excited about partnership, future with Auburn University

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery

Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
MILLBROOK, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy