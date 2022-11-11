Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Bibb Co. Superintendent to host engagement session for community
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims hit the ground running in his superintendent role on July 1st. However, he says he's just getting started. Sims will now hold parent engagement sessions. He says he wants to bring parents to the table about the great possibilities for their children.
Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
Middle Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurants host food drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Chick-fil-A invited the community to join them in doing their part to help the hungry. Participating restaurants in the Midstate teamed up with volunteers from food pantries in a food drive that offered a coupon for a free sandwich or an 8-piece nuggets in exchange for three canned goods.
'It takes a village': Daybreak celebrates 10 years fighting homelessness in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a city to get the homeless on their feet. "I'm so proud of you. You are amazing. So proud of you," said a member of Daybreak. Serving over 10,000 people over the last 10 years, a...
Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
LIST: Veterans Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many places in Central Georgia are hosting events and celebration to honor those who serve. Some events have been canceled due to inclement weather following Tropical Storm Nicole, so be sure to check on event sites and call organizers if possible to make sure the event is still happening.
Macon Burger Week dazzles Macon for it's fifth year
‘Tis the season for voting, and in addition to the 2022 Midterm Elections, you can cast your vote for the best burger in Macon. The fifth annual Macon Burger Week returned Nov. 7-13 and offered interesting takes on the original all-American burger. Macon Burger Week was founded in 2018 by...
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
Man wanted for one death, corrections officer shooting in Henry Co. arrested in Macon
Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett and law enforcement from several counties held a press conference on Monday to update the community about the capture of former fugitive, Brenston Bernard Thomas. Sheriff Scandrett said he was elated to report that Thomas was captured by Bibb County Sheriffs and taken to the...
Local NAACP held a meeting for unsolved murders in Baldwin county
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga (WGXA) - The NAACP held a meeting tonight in Milledgeville. The discussion touched on topics like crime, unsolved murders, and criminal justice reform in the African American community within Baldwin county. People were able to ask law enforcement and elected officials questions about situations that have been happening...
Mercer football player speaks about UVA shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- For some Mercer Bears, the horrible events that took place at the University of Virginia on Sunday, hit a little too close to home. In a press conference ahead of the Bears upcoming game on Saturday, Head Coach Drew Cronic revealed that some of the football players killed in the shooting were high school teammates with some of the Mercer team.
House fire on Villa Crest Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Firefighters battled a blaze on Villa Crest Avenue. No other details have been released at this time but we are working to learn more. Check with us on air and online for new details as they become available.
FBI, Bibb deputies, Perry police searching south Macon home
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. According to Tony Thomas with the FBI, agents were on the scene serving a warrant. He could not release any further details. Dozens of officers are taking part in a search at a home in south Macon. It's happening at a home on...
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
Doling out the dough: Amid labor shortages BSO deputies rack up over $375K in overtime
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- They say for all answers, follow the money and, at Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they're doling it out. With deputy shortages affecting nearly every operation, the price to keep Macon-Bibb safe and sound is costing more. According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office-- From July 2022 to October--81...
Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
GBI investigating homicide in East Dublin
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI is investigating a homicide in East Dublin after a welfare check led East Dublin Police to find a man dead in his home. Following a 911 call made on Sunday morning, East Dublin Police went to a home on Pearl Street where they found 59-year-old Jeffery Bell dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
