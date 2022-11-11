ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Marcus Smart Hilariously Destroys Payton Pritchard On Twitter

By Patrick McAvoy
 4 days ago

The Boston Celtics are firing on all cylinders right now.

The Boston offense is clicking, the defense is starting to find its form, and the players are thriving on social media.

Boston was off Thursday night but that didn't stop point guard Marcus Smart from taking a light-hearted jab at fellow guard Payton Pritchard on Twitter. You can check out his post below.

Smart's tweet comes in reference to an attempted dunk by Pritchard in the team's impressive 128-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a hamstring injury that caused into to miss time so Pritchard earned extended playing time in the win.

With just over a minute left in the contest Pritchard hauled down a rebound and took the ball the length of the court and tried to slam home a left-handed dunk, but sadly couldn't get the job done. You can check out a clip of the play right here .

While it wasn't the prettiest play of all time, Pritchard still looked solid in his extended time and is sure to have even more playing time Friday night when the Celtics take on the red-hot Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is set to miss the contest due to his ailing hamstring so expect to see more of Pritchard and maybe if given the chance, he can slam a dunk home next time.

