ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Jon Stewart appears on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to present a headline-resistant and nuanced view about Dave Chappelle

Jon Stewart visited his old chum Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ostensibly to promote Stewart’s own show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” But the two “Daily Show” alumni had a different late-night program on their minds: “Saturday Night Live.” During the talk, Stewart, whose Jewish identity is core to much of his comedy, ultimately came out, to a degree, in support of Dave Chappelle. Chappelle recently gave a controversial 15-minute monologue on “SNL” in which he mocked Kanye West for his obnoxious and ignorant antisemitic comments of late, but he did so in a way that also...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy