Tennessee seeing increase in avian influenza, third detection found in Bledsoe County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is seeing an increase in avian influenza across the state. The Tennessee State Veterinarian reports a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in the state. The latest incident affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. The C.E. Kord...
New Tennessee Lottery Jackpot Game
A new Tennessee-only jackpot game, with drawings every day, has been launched by the Tennessee Education Lottery. The jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won. Drawings held every night at approximately 9:00pm CT/10:00pm ET. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General...
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.
Tennessee Predicted To Land Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman
Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets and is 10 days away from announcing his college commitment. With Hobbs’ commitment date approaching, 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Hobbs to commit to Tennessee. Landing Hobbs would...
Vanderbilt University oak tree estimated to be 250 years old succumbs to decay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An oak tree perched on Vanderbilt University's campus has succumbed to age-related decay, school leaders have announced. The tree was estimated to be around 250 years old. The Bicentennial Oak—which predated the school and possibly the American Revolution—had been recognized by the Tennessee Urban Forestry...
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
New report shows Tennessee's sharp focus on education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is making strides to improve schooling across the state. In the 2020-2022 Accelerating Tennessee Report released on Nov. 14, TDOE outlines how the agency invests in education. The goal is to advocate for the futures of Tennessee youth and opportunities for Tennessee children to succeed.
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons of trash has been collected in the department’s No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming up with...
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!
A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Father of Nashville nurse killed on I-440 lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The father of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440 lunged at two suspects accused of killing his daughter as they appeared in court Tuesday morning. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on I-440 on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West...
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
Tennessee expands overdose reversal, substance use treatment program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee expands a program focusing on drug rehabilitation and preventing overdoses. The state has already been doing the work to help stop drug overdoses and advance addiction treatment through a proven program. Now, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is upping the game.
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Man charged in 2018 Antioch homicide
Mother of woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend files …. The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in November of 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked...
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
