Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Entire Family Vanishes After Husband Calls Cops Reporting Elaborate 9/11 Conspiracy TheoryWild Orchid MediaFremont, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
swmichigandining.com
Brooklyn Bodega Bagels and Deli
It seems like every industry is dealing with staff shortages right now. Mine company included. Because of that, I’m spending more time in Grand Rapids. I still do the majority of my shifts in Kalamazoo but every so often, I’ll need to pick up a shift in the Grand Rapids office due to staff shortages.
Former West Michigan house of worship is now a home listed for nearly $3 million
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — If you are in the market for a new home, experts say now is the time to buy with interest rates rising. If you are looking for a cute starter home, a small bungalow or a ranch, then perhaps this isn’t the place. Welcome...
Flypaper Was Founded and Created in Grand Rapids, Michigan
It's possible you may have seen some old black and white film comedies from the 1930s through the 1940s where someone was always getting stuck on a flat piece of flypaper. Well, that was no stage prop...that stuff – flypaper – was created here in Michigan...Grand Rapids, to be exact.
Santa Claus Girls Gets A Location Upgrade in Grand Rapids
The Santa Claus Girls are taking over a space inside the former DeltaPlex building for the next five years. With this announcement, the Santa Claus Girls can reach out and impact more children aged 12 or under and their families' lives. President of Santa Claus Girls, Tine Hudson, told WoodTV,...
mibiz.com
GR nightclub Ambiance permanently closes; owners cite ‘persistent safety issues’ in downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of one of the few Black-owned businesses in downtown Grapids say Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge has closed after being open for less than a year. The business “remained highly profitable since its opening,” but the decision to close the business effective Nov. 4 was made based on “the persistent safety issues that have increased all over downtown, in an unprecedented way,” according to a statement posted to Ambiance’s Facebook page on Nov. 4.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments
A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball is a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children do not get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Grand Rapids Man Wins Guinness World Record for a 150-Foot Beard Chain
If your husbae says he doesn't want to cut his beard, maybe enter him into a beard competition. A Grand Rapids native is putting all of the bearded men to shame. Earlier this month in a bar in Casper, Wyoming, Joel Andrus was one of the people in the world's longest beard chain competition.
Detroit News
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Badflower is Coming Back! Badflower Set to Rock Grand Rapids in 2023
Just announced: Badflower is coming to Grand Rapids in March!. Badflower has announced a 2023 tour - and they're making a stop in Grand Rapids!. Badflower is set to play The Intersection in Grand Rapids March 3, 2023. Tickets for Badflower in Grand Rapids. Tickets go on sale this Friday,...
The Real Reason Why Grand Rapids Should Be Considered The Best Sports City in Michigan
Michigan loves sports. From college to professional, we have some of the best (and worst) teams in America. And it's not just us blowing our own air horns- we're seeing a study from the financial website Wallethub, that is showing what cities in America are the best for sports fans.
Nominate a Deserving Family For the Free Beer & Hot Wings Holiday Break-Ins 2022
Each year around the holidays, the Free Beer & Hot Wings Show makes it a point to stop all of the mocking and joking around for at least one day and use the reach that this radio show has to do some good. For the 20th consecutive year, we'll be conducting the Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Break-ins.
mibiz.com
567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course
ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
Get Your Holiday Season Started With These West Michigan Christmas Festivals
You're feeling that winter chill sneak into the air, and when you step outside if you're lucky you might be able to smell a fireplace in the distance. We're all aware that it's almost the most magical time of the year. One of the best ways to kick off the...
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
