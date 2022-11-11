ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown

GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Brooklyn Bodega Bagels and Deli

It seems like every industry is dealing with staff shortages right now. Mine company included. Because of that, I’m spending more time in Grand Rapids. I still do the majority of my shifts in Kalamazoo but every so often, I’ll need to pick up a shift in the Grand Rapids office due to staff shortages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

GR nightclub Ambiance permanently closes; owners cite ‘persistent safety issues’ in downtown

GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of one of the few Black-owned businesses in downtown Grapids say Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge has closed after being open for less than a year. The business “remained highly profitable since its opening,” but the decision to close the business effective Nov. 4 was made based on “the persistent safety issues that have increased all over downtown, in an unprecedented way,” according to a statement posted to Ambiance’s Facebook page on Nov. 4.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer breaks ground on Grand Haven apartments

A five-story residential project in Grand Haven is underway. Cherette Group announced Wednesday, Nov. 9, it has begun construction on The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building on the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street in Grand Haven. Named in honor of the Grand Haven Tribune, which operated on...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
97.9 WGRD

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy