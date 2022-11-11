GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of one of the few Black-owned businesses in downtown Grapids say Ambiance GR Kitchen & Lounge has closed after being open for less than a year. The business “remained highly profitable since its opening,” but the decision to close the business effective Nov. 4 was made based on “the persistent safety issues that have increased all over downtown, in an unprecedented way,” according to a statement posted to Ambiance’s Facebook page on Nov. 4.

