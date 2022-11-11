Read full article on original website
Police: Dayton ‘serial rapist’ arrested in nearly decade-old cold case
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a string of brutal kidnappings and rapes after the case went cold nearly a decade ago. In 2013 and 2014, the Dayton Police Department investigated a series of rapes in the Dayton area. According to Maj. Brian Johns with the DPD, […]
WLWT 5
Okeana man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor pleaded not guilty
OKEANA, Ohio — An Okeana man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in Butler County has pleaded not guilty. According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 26-year-old Combs shot and killed his neighbor, 43-year-old Anthony King. King's son called 911 to report the shooting.
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
Fox 19
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, no2 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
DPD: 2nd Street shooting ‘appears to be unintentional’
The investigation is still ongoing, however, Bauer said the shooting "appears to be unintentional."
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
WLWT 5
Witness to fatal Anderson Township hit-and-run dies after medical episode
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hearts are heavy in Anderson Township,where Eli Jones’ classmates and community members are coping with the aftermath of a deadly crash along Clough Pike early Monday morning. “It's kind of sad to go home knowing that one of your peers has died," said Lucas...
Dayton police warn of scammers pretending to be officer, asking for money
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is alerting residents of scam callers pretending to work for the department. Police said the scam call will come up as “Dayton Police” on the caller ID, however, it is not legitimate. The caller’s number may even come up as the...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
dayton247now.com
SPD: Officer-involved shooting suspect told passenger he was member of KKK
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division releasing more details into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday. Officers were called about 7:17 a.m. to the Sunoco at 720 Selma Road for a report of a man on the gas station's lot with a gun, according to the incident report. The report goes on that the man had pointed a gun at someone. Officers say they arrived at 8:12 a.m. to meet a man who told police he met the suspect at a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Limestone Street, and later asked him for a ride to a motel on East Main Street.
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
