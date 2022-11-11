Read full article on original website
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip that pitted Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer and Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson against each other. ...
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Trump has to overcome the long arc of history if he is to win re-election
Several have tried – among them Herbert Hoover – but only one succeeded.So if Donald Trump is to win the presidency once more after having suffered defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, he will be in very singular company indeed – that of Grover Cleveland.Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the US, is the only person to have successfully won two non-consecutive terms. Can Trump become the second?“Now, Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, for I want to find everything just as it is now, when...
