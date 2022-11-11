ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

OCC Salutes Veterans During Annual Ceremony

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP3b3_0j7RPTMN00
U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Raffi R. “Stambo” Stambultsyan, of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst speaks during the annual Ocean County College Veterans ceremony. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

OCEAN COUNTY – The sacrifices – as well as the contributions – of those who served were remembered at a Veterans Day celebration held at Ocean County College.

OCC President Dr. John H. Larson opened the “Salute To Veterans” by explaining the history of the holiday: “the holiday we observe each year on November 11, originally known as Armistice Day was established by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower called for an expansion to the annual celebration to encompass veterans of all wars and the name was changed to Veterans Day.

“We gather today as we do each year here at Ocean County College to recognize those heroes who have served and are currently serving this country proudly, selflessly at home and around the world. To honor those who have vowed to protect our values and our democracy and whose courage and commitment enables all of us to live freely,” Dr. Larson added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FW31e_0j7RPTMN00
Members of the Toms River American Legion Post 129 Color Guard were part of this year’s Ocean County College Veterans ceremony. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“We also pause to recognize the heavy price that so many have paid in the course of that service and to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation’s honor. President Ronald Reagan once said, ‘we remember those who were called up to give all a person can give and we remember those who are prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty’,” he added.

Larson said, “most of all we remember the gallantry with which all of them enabled their nation as they became champions of our noble cause. Let us reflect upon those words and take them closely to heart.” He acknowledged all student and employee veterans and active military.

Toms River Council President Kevin Geoghegan remarked, “lets also take a moment to acknowledge those families of service members and veterans who shouldered the weight of war and the burden and sacrifice. To the mothers, fathers, spouses and children of our military men and women – thank you.

“I personally have never worn the uniform, been to war, been wounded or scarred in battle. I’ve never put on combat boots, shot at an enemy or even held a dying friend. I have no idea what war is like. I have no idea what any of you have experienced. Your fear, your bravery, your suffering, and your survival. I am simply a grateful American,” Geoghegan added.

The guest speaker was U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Raffi R. “Stambo” Stambultsyan, of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Larson reviewed his record of service. “He enlisted in the Air Force in 2009 and he has accomplished a great deal. He attended training at Lackland Air Force Base to become a member of security forces. During his time with the Desert Lightning Team, he honed his combat skills with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of the A-10 Warthogs air fleet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMUBZ_0j7RPTMN00
U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Raffi R. “Stambo” Stambultsyan, of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst stands as the Ocean County College Concert Band perform the Air Force theme as part of a veterans ceremony. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Stambultsyan served in various capacities across the spectrum of security force operations from physical security to law enforcement and administration. He continued his education while serving earning an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the community college of the Air Force.

He also received a Bachelor of Sciences degree in criminal justice and is currently a PHD candidate at Liberty University. He holds professional certifications in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.

Larson also said the speaker received various awards including the Air Force Commendation medal, Afghanistan Campaign medal with Bronze Star and is a recipient of the National Law Enforcement medal from the Sons of the American Revolution.

Stambultsyan said during his speech, “the one question we are all asked is what do you want to be when you grow up? In 2009, I was a young 19-year-old and I thought I had it all figured out. I was going to put college on hold and join the military.

“I thought exactly what I was going to say when the recruiter asked me what do you want to be? I was prepared. I was going to answer, an American Airman but when the time came, he asked a very different question, and I had no idea how to answer it,” Stambultsyan added.

“The one question only the military will ask of you, ‘what do you want to contribute?’ That was the only question that truly mattered,” he added. He noted that many in the military were able to help him with what he wanted to be, to further his education, to travel. “You have to be careful what you ask for. I said, I want to find love, boom I’m married to my wife of 12 years who is also a veteran and we have two little boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABmyN_0j7RPTMN00
The Ocean County College Concert Band performed the National Anthem and a Salute to the Armed Forces. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“The question still remained, what do I want to contribute, remembering the brave men in women of our history. What did veterans before me contribute? The answer is everything. They put their lives on hold and contributed everything they were asked to do and so much more,” he added.

Members of the Toms River American Legion Post 129 Color Guard were part of the ceremony as well as the OCC Concert Band who performed the National Anthem and a Salute to the Armed Forces. The Legion Post’s Rifle Squad provided a salute.

The ceremony concluded with Ross Eadie of the OCC Concert Band performing Taps.

Comments / 0

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Eight Essex County employees recognized for service in U.S. Armed Forces

NEWARK, NJ — The 13th annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance was held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark. During the ceremony, the county executive presented Essex County Community Star Awards to eight Essex County employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democrat ahead by one vote for committee seat in Christie’s hometown of Mendham

A Democratic candidate for township committee in Mendham Township has a one-vote lead over an incumbent Republican committeeman, meaning that Democrats may soon be one seat away from a majority in the once-solidly Republican hometown of former Gov. Chris Christie. According to unofficial results from Morris County, Democrat Lauren Spirig...
MENDHAM, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

5K Race To Educate Raises Thousands For Teacher Grants

HOWELL – Hundreds hit the pavement in a 5K Race to Educate presented by the Howell Township Education Foundation and Howell Township Education Association. The Manasquan Reservoir Trail Run provided a scenic backdrop as runners and walkers took off on foot when the starting pistol went off. While some took more of a leisurely approach, others were clearly planning on making it first to the finish line.
HOWELL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Jackson Councilman Martin Flemming Refuses To Concede Mayoral Election

Jackson Township Mayoral candidate Martin Flemming is refusing to concede his race against incumbent mayor Michael Reina despite trailing Reina by 6.5 percentage points, with 99% of ballots already counted. According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk, Flemming, who is also the Council President, trails Reina 1,150 votes,...
JACKSON, NJ
Washington Examiner

Missing ballots found in New Jersey county

The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Jersey Shore Online

New Memories Coming To Historic Rova Farms

JACKSON – A Russian Orthodox Church stands majestically atop the hill overlooking Rova Farms – as though to protect the legacy of the arrival of the Russian people from their homeland. “We have a historical tie with Rova Farms,” said Father Serge Ledkovsky of St. Vladimir’s Russian Orthodox...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results

Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy