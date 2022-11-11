Read full article on original website
Louise Buckley, 87, of Marlborough
– Louise (Mulhall) Buckley, 87, died on November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Martin and Emma (Chaput) Mulhall. Louise was a longtime Marlborough resident and also Haines City, FL and East Wareham, Ma. She worked as an X-ray technician at Newton-Wellesley...
Judith A. Jewett, 80, of Marlborough
– Judith A. (Lombardi) Jewett, 80, of Marlborough passed away Thursday November 10, 2022, with her children at her side. Her husband of 60 years Charles B. Jewett died in 2019. She was born in Brighton, the daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude (Murphy) Lombardi. She was a graduate...
Susan M. Chaney, 62, formerly of Marlborough
– Susan M. Chaney, 62 of Merrimack, NH and formerly of Marlborough died on Monday, November 7, 2022. Susan was born in Newton MA, the daughter of Edward J. and Elizabeth A (Carrigan) Chaney. She graduated from Marlborough High School Class of 1978 and was employed as a Truck Driver...
Ann M. Fleming, 87, of Grafton
Grafton – Ann M. (Faucher) Fleming, 87, passed away peacefully at home November 11, 2022. She is survived by her best friend of 70 years and husband of 66, Robert Fleming, Sr., her children Robert Fleming and his wife Karen and Ann Marie Fleming and Paul Ciallella, her grandchildren Kali Sage and Spencer Bellarosa and brother Roger Faucher along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children Mathew Fleming and Corrine Bellarosa and siblings Rita Devitt, Beverly McLeod and her twin Alfred Faucher.
William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin
Berlin – Mr. William F. Lowe, 92, of Berlin, passed away on November 9, 2022. He leaves his beloved wife Doris S. Lowe of 57 years. He leaves three sons and two daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, many nieces and nephews, and so many friends whom he cherished dearly along the way. Bill was predeceased by one son, William F. Lowe III.
MetroWest Free Medical Program moves to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program has announced that it will be changing locations to 246 Maple St., Suite 1, in Marlborough. The program offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health and vision clinics. With 2,000 square feet of medical space, the clinic...
New monument honors Westborough’s Revolutionary War militia
WESTBOROUGH – According to family lore, Daniel Nurse fought in the Revolutionary War. However, his name was not part of the Revolutionary War monument at Minuteman Park. Thanks to his descendent, David Nourse, Nurse – along with 118 other Revolutionary War veterans from Westborough – have been honored with their own monument nearby.
Select Board sets Special Town Meeting for Dec. 10
WESTBOROUGH — Another Special Town Meeting is on deck. During its Nov. 15 meeting, the Select Board voted to call the meeting for 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 at Westborough High School. At the meeting, the Select Board acknowledged that on Nov. 7, the Town Clerk’s office received a...
Hudson Cultural Alliance holds virtual sneak peek into Armory
HUDSON – The Hudson Armory has opened its doors for the first time in decades. On Nov. 8, the Hudson Cultural Alliance hosted a live stream sneak peek of the first floor of the Armory. The event included a $50,000 check presentation from Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) and state Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow).
Westborough ‘connects’ with Kindness Week
WESTBOROUGH – You can see the kindness in the bags of groceries collected by the Boy Scouts, the handmade cards that will be sent to military personnel overseas, the thank-you notes and the packs of seeds. The fifth annual Kindness Week kicked off on Nov. 12 at the Westborough...
Portman Industrial withdraws application for Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Portman Industrial, the developers of the proposed Intel redevelopment, have withdrawn their site plan application, according to Michael Pill, who is an attorney representing abutters. Pill said he received a letter from the special counsel who is representing the town during the Intel redevelopment process, Mark Babrowski....
White Cliffs designated as one of the most endangered historic resources
NORTHBOROUGH – As Northborough seeks proposals for the redevelopment and reuse of White Cliffs, the mansion has been placed on the list of Massachusetts’ most endangered historic resources. The list is compiled and published by Preservation Massachusetts, which is a nonprofit advocacy and education organization that is dedicated...
Northborough releases ARPA funds for Community Meals
NORTHBOROUGH – Community Meals has received funding after the Board of Selectmen released American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the program. The selectmen released $15,000 for the program during their Nov. 7 meeting. Northborough is slated to receive a total of $4.5 million in federal ARPA funds. However,...
Shrewsbury traffic stop leads to firearm, drug charges
SHREWSBURY – A gun, suboxone, cocaine and heroin were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of Framingham and the passenger, Johnny Flores, 34, of Marlborough. On Nov. 12 at approximately 1:37 a.m., a...
Handmade soaps and custom candles lure shoppers into Dancing Orchid Soapworks
MARLBOROUGH – Patricia Murray, owner of Dancing Orchid Soapworks, started her soap and candle store as an online business in 2016. What began as an artisanal hobby at home has grown into a thriving business in the heart of Marlborough. “I wanted to find out what ingredients were in...
Grafton follows rest of state in election results
GRAFTON – Who is Robert Hammer IV, and why did he show up in every race posted on Grafton’s state election ballot?. According to unofficial results posted by the Town Clerk’s office this week, Hammer received one write-in vote in every race, from governor to the school committee for Blackstone Valley Tech.
Region may see snow tonight
REGION – There may be a little snow in the air come midnight. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, before it becomes all rain before dawn. Lows overnight will be in the 30s. It will rain for most of...
