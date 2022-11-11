Grafton – Ann M. (Faucher) Fleming, 87, passed away peacefully at home November 11, 2022. She is survived by her best friend of 70 years and husband of 66, Robert Fleming, Sr., her children Robert Fleming and his wife Karen and Ann Marie Fleming and Paul Ciallella, her grandchildren Kali Sage and Spencer Bellarosa and brother Roger Faucher along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children Mathew Fleming and Corrine Bellarosa and siblings Rita Devitt, Beverly McLeod and her twin Alfred Faucher.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO