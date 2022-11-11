Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...

2 DAYS AGO