TMZ.com

Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million

Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
People

Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle

Dave and Elaine Chappelle have been married since 2001 and share three children Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance. The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic...
The Independent

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform

Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....

