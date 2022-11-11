Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
TMZ.com
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Great Jean Basquiat's Former NYC Studio Is Available For $60k Per Month
The late, great Jean-Michel Basquiat spent the last five years of his life in the former Noho studio and residences, which are now available for rent for a cool $60,000 per month. Andy Warhol, Basquiat's mentor and the building's owner from 1990 until Basquiat's death in 1988, let him use the hip space at 57 Great Jones Street.
NBC New York
‘Saturday Night Live' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC
Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd was taken to a local New York City hospital on Wednesday night after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger outside a comedy club. The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old male was struck in...
Who Is Dave Chappelle's Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle
Dave and Elaine Chappelle have been married since 2001 and share three children Dave Chappelle and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, have been together since the '90s, though little is known about the early days of their romance. The two have kept their relationship and their family life extremely private. Elaine rarely appears at public events with Dave, and they keep a fairly low profile living at their home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The comedian — who stirred up controversy and received backlash from the LGBTQ community after making transphobic...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Ice-T joins Dave Chappelle on ‘SNL’ for ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
The first season of “House of the Dragon” might have drawn to a conclusion on HBO, but that didn’t stop Dave Chappelle from revisiting the series on “Saturday Night Live.”. As “SNL” host, “Game of Thrones” fan Chappelle took not only the cast along for the...
Actors, journalists tweet 'FreeKathy' as Kathy Griffin appears to tweet from dead mother's account after ban
Journalists and more reacted to comedian Kathy Griffin's decision to tweet from her deceased mother's Twitter account after she had been banned from the platform.
NYC comedian Gabe Mollica realized he had no friends, so he wrote a show about it
In "Solo," comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica pokes gentle fun at his own friendlessness. "Solo," a new off-Broadway show running now at the SoHo Playhouse, examines friendship between bros and why it’s so hard to make friends as an adult. [ more › ]
netflixjunkie.com
“I miss the old Kanye…,” Says Comedian Chris Redd Who Upset Kanye West for Impersonating Him on SNL
Chris Redd missed the old Kanye West. The comedian became a part of one of the longest-running series SNL for a while. Best known for impersonating West, when Alec Baldwin played Donald Trump. The singer and entertainer have been a support for each other, especially since the 2016 presidential campaign. They also widely became meme content for many.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform
Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
NBC Connecticut
A Private Celebrity Chef in Beverly Hills Shares What Her Millionaire Clients Eat in a Week
Hoping to add a new recipe to your line-up next week? Try your hand at a meal made for millionaires. Brooke Baevsky – more commonly known as "Chef Bae" on social media – is a private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills whose day can range from meal-prepping for pro-athletes to crafting homemade dishes for A-list celebrities and royals.
Comments / 0