SolChicksNFT CEO, COO leaked messages confirm up to $20M treasury fund loss
Newly leaked messages surfaced on Twitter earlier today revealing a discussion between the CEO, William Wu, and COO, Lewis Grafton of SolChicksNFT — migrated over from Catheon Gaming. According to blockchain detective, ZachXBT, the leaked messages between Wu and Grafton detail up to $20 million in treasury fund losses...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Paradigm writes off FTX investment; UK regulator investigating Binance on FTX’s demise
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 15 includes UK lawmakers probing Binance over FTX collapse, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT calling out Gate.io for covering up 2018 hack, and Three Arrows Capital moving $20 million worth of ETH and stablecoins. Leading crypto exchange Binance is under investigation in the U.K....
Solana Foundation reveals minimal exposure to FTX
Solana (SOL) Foundation revealed that it held roughly $1 million worth of cash or its equivalent -less than 1% of its assets- on bankrupt crypto exchange FTX as of Nov. 6, according to a Nov. 14 blog post. According to the Foundation, it also had 3.43 million FTX tokens (FTT)...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 11-13: Crypto markets in a lull following FTX hack
Over the reporting period, the cryptocurrency market cap saw minor inflows of around $6 billion as the industry rose to $841.76 billion as of press time — up 0.72%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.36% and 0.83% to $321.82 billion and $153.89 billion, respectively. Most of...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto.com CEO dismisses bank run speculation; Alameda Research held tokens before their FTX listings
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 14 includes Crypto.com CEO saying his exchange accidentally transferred 320,000 ETH to Gate.io; Kraken, Coinbase, and Gate.io publishing full proof-of-reserves with liabilities, and Binance launching a recovery fund for strong projects caught up in the FTX collapse. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Concerns over...
Binance to launch ‘recovery fund’ for strong projects with liquidity crisis
Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao revealed on Nov. 14 that the exchange would launch an industry recovery fund to help strong projects in a liquidity crisis. CZ made the statement in light of the recent bear market liquidity crunch that has hit several crypto projects, forcing some of them out of business.
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai ‘caught up in the FTX collapse’
Crypto asset management firm Ikigai Asset Management is among the companies to get caught up in the FTX collapse as it had a large portion of its assets on the collapsed exchange, according to the firm’s founder and chief investment officer, Travis Kling. Kling, however, asserted that he had...
UK Treasury Committee to probe Binance’s role in FTX collapse
Lawmakers in the U.K. have asked Binance to submit internal discussions and documents relating to its attempted purchase of FTX and the sale of the bankrupt exchange token FTT, Bloomberg News reported on Nov. 15. According to the report, the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee questioned why Binance revealed it was...
DEX trading volumes spike as users leave CEXs en masse
Confidence in centralized exchanges seems to have reached a new low following the FTX fallout. Trading volumes across all exchanges have experienced a vertical drop over the weekend, as users rush to withdraw their tokens from custodial wallets provided by the platforms. Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a drastic drop...
Crypto.com becomes latest bank run victim, but CEO says it is business as usual
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek held an AMA on Nov. 14, addressing concerns about marketwide insolvency pressures. He said the platform is operating as usual, only at a heightened level under the current market situation. Concerns grow over Crypto.com. On Nov. 11, Marszalek made a partial disclosure of the company’s reserves...
3AC wallet shifts over $20M in ETH, stablecoins over past 6 days, fueling rumors of revival attempt
Transactions on the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) wallet have been revitalized as funds began to move again in its main wallet. Large movements of Ethereum (ETH), USDT, and USDC can be seen in the image above, transacting between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11. A total of over $20 million in the three crypto assets was moved through OKX and CowSwap during the six-day period.
Crypto.com transferred nearly 85% of ETH reserves to Gate.io in October, CEO assures it was accidental
The Twitter community is on fire, discussing hidden motives behind asset transfers between Crypto.com and Gate.io that took place in October. The exchange’s CEO Kris Marszalek responded to speculation and said the transfer was done accidentally and had since been reverted. According to Marszalek, the funds were being sent...
Decentralized stablecoins are pitched as crypto’s holy grail, so where are they?
A large amount of the attention Bitcoin gets from the media is due to the crypto asset’s wild price fluctuations and while it has tended to become a bit less volatile over time, the fact that the bitcoin price in U.S. dollar terms is roughly a quarter of what it was last year is too much for many potential users to handle.
Bahamas supreme court appoints liquidators for FTX assets
Bahamas Securities Commission revealed that the country’s supreme court has approved the appointment of Kevin Cambridge and Peter Greaves of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the provisional liquidators of the assets of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, according to a Nov. 14 press statement. The press statement revealed that Brian Simms was appointed...
CZ says industry is in pain but it’s business as usual at Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the company hasn’t experienced any serious side effects from the FTX fallout. During an AMA on Twitter Spaces, CZ addressed burning questions from users and community leaders, noting that it’s been business as usual at the exchange. When asked about the proposed recovery...
Huobi, Gate.io, Crypto.com see spikes in flow to FTX
The full consequences of the FTX fallout are still unknown. As FTX, its U.S. subsidiary, and Alameda Research all filed for bankruptcy protection, it could be months before the public gets to see what happened in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled trading empire. Until that happens, what we’re left with is...
Research: Bitcoin buy pressure mounts as stablecoin exchange supply moves higher
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that peg their value to reference assets, including fiat currencies, commodities, or other cryptocurrencies. They form an integral part of the crypto ecosystem by offering price stability in an otherwise volatile market. Cycling into and out of stablecoins, users provide liquidity and exit positions. This cycling relationship...
Singapore’s MAS says FTX does not operate in the country
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stated that the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX does not operate in the country, Wu Blockchain reported on Nov. 14. The report noted that the embattled exchange was “neither licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore.”. It continued that the exchange could onboard Singapore...
Bitcoin miner Canaan seeks to expand operations despite decline in Q3 revenue
Bitcoin miner Canaan reported a fall in the third-quarter results with revenue seeing a fall of 25.8% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $23.4 million, a decrease of 71.7% from the same period in 2021. The company’s revenue for Q3 2022 was $137.5 million.
Huobi addresses concerns raised surrounding fake reserves ‘snapshot’
Huobi has addressed the concerns raised as a result of Wu Blockchain’s tweet that highlighted over 10,000 ETH being moved out of the Huobi 34 wallet. Huobi explained that a part of the publicized address is the hot wallet address and assured those concerned that the firm guarantees the security of user assets, 100% redemption and that it will not impose any restrictions on deposits and withdrawals.
