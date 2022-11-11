Read full article on original website
Weather causes warming shelters to reopen in Temple this week
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Monday and looks at the temperatures for the week ahead. Two warming shelters in Temple will reopen Monday night, and will remain open through Friday, due to this week's cooler temperatures. The warming shelters will be located at...
Christmas tree vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park in Lacy Lakeview
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department plans to press charges on those who vandalized a Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lacy Lakeview Police took to Facebook to share this:. Police say that a large piece of the...
Tickets on sale for Sammons Community Center's Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
TEMPLE, Texas — Tis the season, it is once again time for Sammons Community Center to welcome the community to their 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner!. The theme of this year's dinner is "A Merry and Bright Senior Christmas Dinner". The event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
Local Scouts BSA troop helps Killeen Food Care Center bag more than 2,500 grocery baskets for the holidays
KILLEEN, Texas — Texas Troop 287 with the Scouts BSA played a big part in tying the knot on 2,500 grocery basket kits for military and civilian families in need. On Tuesday, members of the troop helped bag the grocery baskets for the Killeen Food Care Center. The center's Executive Director Raymond Cockrell says it's important for him to help kids commit to service at a young age.
Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
The 43rd Annual Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition begins this weekend
TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition will begin with an opening reception at the Temple College Visual Arts Complex Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. This competition and exhibition will showcase original artwork from over 40 central Texas high schools and colleges. The...
Thelma Tisdell celebrates 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday's call for celebration and it was a very special day for one lady in Temple, Texas. But, this day wasn't just any other birthday. It was a milestone. Thelma Tisdell thought it was another day in the nursing home. Little did she know, cake, presents,...
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran owned shop in Copperas Cove needs your help finding thieves who broke into their store, Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles. Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess. Four burglars broke into...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
6Fix: Arby's follows through on promise to fix Temple woman's fence
TEMPLE, Texas — On Thursday, Gabrielle Parkey had gone weeks without hearing from Arby's after a cinderblock wall damaged her backyard fence. There was a gaping hole in her backyard. She felt unsafe and she was wondering if she'd ever get any answers. After a 6Fix story aired making...
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
Some Central Texas food pantries in need of donations
TEMPLE, Texas — Like many local pantries, shelves are looking more bare than they have in years at Temple's Salvation Army because of the lack of donations this year. The pantry has had to resort to purchasing food and supplies from the local grocery to meet their demand. "We...
CAUGHT ON CAM | Veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove burglarized on Veteran's Day
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A veteran-owned sports memorabilia shop in Copperas Cove was burglarized on Veteran's Day -- and it was all caught on surveillance video. Apollo's Sports & Collectibles was broken into in the early hours of Nov. 11. Surveillance video obtained by 6 News shows the group...
Killeen's Historic Downtown adds new interactive artwork for visitors
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has introduced a new piece of interactive artwork in it's Historic Downtown with hopes of bringing in more tourists to local shops and businesses. The new artwork that spells out "Killeen" is located on 200 East Avenue D at the Municipal Court...
Veterans Day | Check out these deals, events celebrating our brave service men, woman
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 celebrate and remember your veterans this weekend at these events. Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segements on veterans. Veterans Day is this Friday, 6 News has compiled a list of different events and deals that are happening across our viewing area.
