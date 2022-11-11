ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Weather causes warming shelters to reopen in Temple this week

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Monday and looks at the temperatures for the week ahead. Two warming shelters in Temple will reopen Monday night, and will remain open through Friday, due to this week's cooler temperatures. The warming shelters will be located at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

The Shepherd's Heart Pantry works to feed more families

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Holidays are creeping closer along with the bills and money spent on food and gifts. Luckily, The Shepherd's Pantry in Mclennan County is here to support families in need, but they need some help this year. The pantry has served 20,000 more people than...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Local Scouts BSA troop helps Killeen Food Care Center bag more than 2,500 grocery baskets for the holidays

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas Troop 287 with the Scouts BSA played a big part in tying the knot on 2,500 grocery basket kits for military and civilian families in need. On Tuesday, members of the troop helped bag the grocery baskets for the Killeen Food Care Center. The center's Executive Director Raymond Cockrell says it's important for him to help kids commit to service at a young age.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Thelma Tisdell celebrates 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday's call for celebration and it was a very special day for one lady in Temple, Texas. But, this day wasn't just any other birthday. It was a milestone. Thelma Tisdell thought it was another day in the nursing home. Little did she know, cake, presents,...
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX

Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WACO, TX
franchising.com

Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas

Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Canine flu discovered in Waco community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Some Central Texas food pantries in need of donations

TEMPLE, Texas — Like many local pantries, shelves are looking more bare than they have in years at Temple's Salvation Army because of the lack of donations this year. The pantry has had to resort to purchasing food and supplies from the local grocery to meet their demand. "We...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy