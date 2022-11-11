Read full article on original website
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE CO0UNTY
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, November 12, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Nobis, of Paris, failed to yield and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Mabel Collins of Marshall.
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
CHESTER TWITCHELL
Chester M. Twitchell, 84, of Boonville, passed away at his home on November 11, 2022. Chester was born in Glasgow, MO on December 30, 1937 a son of John Curtis and Mildred Marie (Desmond) Twitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married Alice Morgan in Poplar Bluff, MO. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He was a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High School and had correspondence courses in Engineering with Devry Institute from 1968 to 1970 and became a Master Electrician through Thompson Education in 2005. Chester was employed with the City of Columbia as a Civil Engineer Aide for 22 years, retiring in 1983.Following retirement he kept busy with home remodeling, plumbing, and electrical jobs. He loved the outdoors, gospel music and most of all being with his family. He especially enjoyed collecting eagle memorabilia.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE LOCKDOWN TRAINING DRILL TO TAKE PLACE ON MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE CAMPUS
Missouri Valley College will conduct an emergency response lock-down training drill on the MVC campus on Wednesday, November 16 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. During the training drill, the campus alert system sirens will sound followed by instructions for those on the MVC campus. Text alert messages will be sent out to those who have signed up to receive them. Anyone on campus is asked to follow the instructions of the email and text alerts and to listen to the campus alert system. At the end of the exercise the alert system will say “Attention! All warnings for Missouri Valley College campus have now expired,” followed by Westminster Chimes.
LINN VAN WINKLE
Linn Van Winkle, 80, of Independence, Missouri, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 on his family farm west of Slater. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church in Slater, followed by military honors at 3:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
ADAM WILLIAMS
Adam C Williams, age 31, of Concordia, MO, passed away on November 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia with Pastor Michael Pottschmidt and Pastor Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia. The family asks that instead of sending flowers that you would make memorials to Adam and Halli’s sons, Peter and Jack. Please make checks payable to Peter Williams, which will be deposited and used for he and Jack. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
