Missouri Valley College will conduct an emergency response lock-down training drill on the MVC campus on Wednesday, November 16 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. During the training drill, the campus alert system sirens will sound followed by instructions for those on the MVC campus. Text alert messages will be sent out to those who have signed up to receive them. Anyone on campus is asked to follow the instructions of the email and text alerts and to listen to the campus alert system. At the end of the exercise the alert system will say “Attention! All warnings for Missouri Valley College campus have now expired,” followed by Westminster Chimes.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO