50 Cent Is Hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ While She Recovers From COVID-19

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her eponymous talk after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) via Instagram that two celebs will be filling in for her while she recuperates.

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself lying in bed with pink glasses on and a cat at her side. “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

Related

50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show

While 50 Cent did not share a personal statement regarding his temporary stint on The Drew Barrymore Show , he did use his Instagram Story to repost a message from his PR company, AKR PR, wishing Barrymore well. “Feel better @drewbarrymore the show is in good hands with @50cent,” the post read.

Ross Mathews, TV show host and personality, hopped in the comments section to give his love to the actress. “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I’ll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything,” he wrote.

Mathews also shared a repost to his Instagram Story of his husband Dr. Wellinthon García wishing the actress well. “Sending love to our favorite flower girl @drewbarrymore – my hubby @helloross has you covered! We love you!!!” García wrote.

The hosting gig is hardly the first time the “In da Club” rapper has dabbled in the talk show space. In 2016, he guest co-hosted a 2016 episode of The View , and gave interviewing a try on the 2018 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , when he asked Colbert some burning questions.

See Drew Barrymore’s announcement below.