ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

50 Cent Is Hosting ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ While She Recovers From COVID-19

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from her eponymous talk after testing positive for COVID-19. She announced on Thursday (Nov. 10) via Instagram that two celebs will be filling in for her while she recuperates.

“I’ve got covid and lucky the cat! Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over,” Barrymore captioned a photo of herself lying in bed with pink glasses on and a cat at her side. “So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!”

Related

50 Cent Pays Tribute to Takeoff During Finland Show

11/11/2022

While 50 Cent did not share a personal statement regarding his temporary stint on The Drew Barrymore Show , he did use his Instagram Story to repost a message from his PR company, AKR PR, wishing Barrymore well. “Feel better @drewbarrymore the show is in good hands with @50cent,” the post read.

Ross Mathews, TV show host and personality, hopped in the comments section to give his love to the actress. “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I’ll keep your seat warm for you until you come back. Rest. Take care of you. Watch the new season of The Crown. Text me if you need anything,” he wrote.

Mathews also shared a repost to his Instagram Story of his husband Dr. Wellinthon García wishing the actress well. “Sending love to our favorite flower girl @drewbarrymore – my hubby @helloross has you covered! We love you!!!” García wrote.

The hosting gig is hardly the first time the “In da Club” rapper has dabbled in the talk show space. In 2016, he guest co-hosted a 2016 episode of The View , and gave interviewing a try on the 2018 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , when he asked Colbert some burning questions.

See Drew Barrymore’s announcement below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Simon Cowell Wants Britney Spears to Join Him on Reality TV Again: ‘Please Come Back’

One of television’s harshest judges has a soft spot for Britney Spears. In an interview with E! News published on Monday (Nov. 14), Simon Cowell gushed about working with the pop star while they were judges on The X Factor USA for its second season, and revealed that she was an incredibly intelligent force to have on the competition show. Cowell noted that Spears’ decision to join The X Factor did not come lightly. “We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” he told the outlet. “There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Dreams a Little Dream on Mama Cass Cover for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson opened Monday’s (Nov. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a tender cover of “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” as recorded by Mama Cass With The Mamas & the Papas. For the number, the talk show host whittled down the instrumentation to just two instruments — a guitar and a piano — as she crooned, “Stars shining bright above you/ Night breezes seem to whisper, ‘I love you’/ Birds singin’ in the sycamore trees/ Dream a little dream of me/ Say nighty-night and kiss me/ Just hold me tight and tell me you’ll miss me/ While I’m...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Christmas Song By Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande In Cute Video: Watch

Either North West was eager to kick off the Holiday season with her mother, Kim Kardashian, or she was feeling her full Ariana Grande fantasy on Tuesday (Nov. 15). North, 9, posted a TikTok of her and Kim, 42, lip-syncing to Ariana’s Christmas classic, “Santa Tell Me.” The fact that the song was by Pete Davidson’s former fiancée didn’t seem to faze Kim, who joined her daughter in the video. North rocked a high pony along with her Sierra Canton School uniform, making her an excellent substitute for Ariana.
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reacts to ‘All Too Well’ Grammy Nomination: ‘I’ll Go Scream For 10 Minutes Straight’

Taylor Swift knows “All Too Well” what a Grammy nomination feels like, with 42 noms under her belt. But Tuesday’s (Nov. 15) announcement that the 10-minute version of her Red (Taylor’s Version) hit is up for song of the year meant something more to the star. Swift took to Instagram Stories following the news to share a screenshot from the song’s accompanying short film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” she wrote on...
Billboard

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Goes All Out While Performing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’: Watch

He’s a proven football coach, but now it’s clear there’s another sport he could totally school you in: performing late 2000s Lady Gaga hits. At the annual Thundergong! benefit concert, Brendan Hunt — who stars as Coach Beard on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso — gave his all while singing “Bad Romance” for a roaring crowd. Related Morrissey Says His Upcoming Album 'Bonfire of Teenagers' Will Be Delayed 11/15/2022 Hunt’s performance was captured in a video posted to Twitter Saturday (Nov. 12), the night of the benefit. In the video, he leads the audience in clapping to the beat of Gaga’s famous intro — “Rah,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
GoldDerby

Jon Stewart appears on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to present a headline-resistant and nuanced view about Dave Chappelle

Jon Stewart visited his old chum Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ostensibly to promote Stewart’s own show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” But the two “Daily Show” alumni had a different late-night program on their minds: “Saturday Night Live.” During the talk, Stewart, whose Jewish identity is core to much of his comedy, ultimately came out, to a degree, in support of Dave Chappelle. Chappelle recently gave a controversial 15-minute monologue on “SNL” in which he mocked Kanye West for his obnoxious and ignorant antisemitic comments of late, but he did so in a way that also...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Holds Atop Hot 100, Drake Debuts 8 Songs in Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” adds a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, boosted by seven new remixes released between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. Two weeks ago, the song soared in at the Hot 100’s summit, as Swift made history as the first artist to hold the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Meanwhile, Drake blasts in with eight debuts in the Hot 100’s top 10, including seven with 21 Savage, as the pair’s collaborative LP Her Loss launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Related Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' Debuts...
Billboard

Jisoo Reacts to Lisa Simpson Being a BLACKPINK Fan: ‘Is This Real?’

Lisa Simpson is officially a BlackPink fan — and according to one of the band’s members, the feeling is mutual. After the famed spiky-headed eternal pre-tween revealed she’s a hardcore Blink on Sunday’s (Nov. 13) episode of The Simpsons, Jisoo took to Instagram stories to share her excitement. Related See the Best 2022 Halloween Costumes From Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion & More… 11/15/2022 The BlackPink tribute came during a scene where Homer Simpson and his daughter sit in the car and he tries to guess what kind of music his jazz-loving daughter wants to listen to. “I like K-pop, dad,” Lisa says....
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Returns to ‘Tonight Show’ For ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’: Watch

The Boss is back, again. For the second consecutive night, Bruce Springsteen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, this time to perform a cover of “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” The song, originally recorded in 1970 by Tyrone Davis, and co-written by Jack Daniels and Bonnie Thompson, appears on Springsteen’s latest offering, Only the Strong Survive. Earlier, on Monday night (Nov. 14), the rock ‘n’ roll legend dished-up album track “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” and stuck around for a chat with Fallon on those pesky Taylor Swift tour rumors, misheard lyrics in “Thunder Road” and more. Springsteen’s 21st studio...
Billboard

Parijita Bastola Earns Standing Ovation With Lady Gaga Cover on ‘The Voice’

When Parijita Bastola stepped onto the stage Monday night (Nov. 14) for NBC’s The Voice, the teenage hopeful leaned on Mother Monster. For her appearance in the Top 16 Live Playoffs, the Severna Park, MD native went with Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” a number many observers will see as a sign. “I’ll Never Love Again” is, of course, a Grammy Award winner and the emotional cannonball that appears in the finale of A Star Is Born. The aspiring Nepalese-American singer is just 17, but she delivered “I’ll Never Love Again” with all the power and emotion of a love-weary veteran. The Team...
Billboard

Will Bruce Springsteen Be at Taylor Swift’s Tour?

Bruce Springsteen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Nov. 14) and teased whether he will make an appearance on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour. Related Bruce Springsteen Drops Covers Collection 'Only the Strong Survive': Stream It Now 11/15/2022 The topic came up when host Jimmy Fallon ran through a number of rumors about The Boss and his career. “In 2023, you’re going to be on tour; Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour. You’re both friends with Jack Antonoff. There’s a theory that maybe the two of you…will pop into each other’s shows from time to time,”...
Billboard

Here’s What Idina Menzel Told Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo About ‘Wicked’

From one witch to the next! Idina Menzel recently shared her advice to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are set to play Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West in an upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. “Just always keeping in mind that what’s underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved,” the actress, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical, told E! News. “That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world.” Menzel also told the witchy...
Billboard

Here’s What Lindsay Lohan Had to Say About a Potential New Album

The much awaited “Lohanaissace” is fully underway, and Lindsay Lohan is fresh off the release of her return to film with Netflix’s Falling for Christmas. With Lohan’s reemergence into the spotlight, 90s and early 2000s babies are eager to know if the star will also drop another album, as it’s been 17 years since her last album, 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw). She teased a potential return in 2020 with the single “Back to Me,” but in a new interview with Who What Wear, the Parent Trap actress didn’t seem to be in any rush to put out music. “If you...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Receives $100m Award From Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

First, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Now, Dolly Parton has been feted with a $100 million award from Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos for her philanthropic work. The iconic singer and songwriter is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility,” comments journalist and Bezos’ partner Lauren Sanchez. Each awardee is expected to direct the sum to “the charities that they see fit,” adds Sanchez during a presentation, posted to social channels Sunday (Nov. 13). Parton, notes Bezos, “embodies these ideas so...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Here’s Why Harry Styles Was ‘Moved’ to Join the LGBTQ+ Drama ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles sat down with the cast and director of My Policeman for a roundtable discussion about the LGTBQ drama, explaining why he was the first to sign on for the Prime Video project. “I just thought it was a really beautiful script,” the pop star said about his first impressions of the film. “I was really moved by, there’s so many parts of the story that kind of show the great nuances of being a human.” Related Want to Watch Harry Styles in ‘My Policeman’? Here's How to Stream the LGBTQ+ Drama for… 11/14/2022 During the discussion, director Michael Grandage said the superstar came...
Billboard

Beyonce Ties All-Time Grammy Nominations Record

Beyoncé is the top nominee for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Bey received nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. This is the sixth time Beyoncé has led (or co-led) the annual Grammy nominations. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 11/15/2022 This brings Beyoncé’s career total of nominations to 88, which puts her in a tie with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations in history. Jay received five nods this year. Paul McCartney (81 nods) and Quincy Jones (80 nods) are next in line. Beyoncé and Adele...
Billboard

Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Travis Barker a Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute Message: ‘You Have Changed My Life Forever’

Travis Barker is officially 47! To celebrate, Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday (Nov. 14) to share a series of intimate photos to her feed, wishing the rocker a very special day. “I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever,” she captioned the series of snaps, which featured her in a black corset top and matching underwear while her husband wore a white tank and sparkling black fringe pants. The Blink-182 drummer hopped in the comments and replied, “My soulmate,...
Billboard

Three Contestants Eliminated as ‘The Voice’ Finds Its Final 13

And then there were 13. Tuesday night’s (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice was a nailbiter, a live elimination round which saw four contestants fight for a single spot. During the show, Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) performed Billy Currington’s “Let Me Down Easy,” Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend) hit Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” Kevin Hawkins (Team Gwen) tackled Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” and Kate Kalvach (Team Camila) covered Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look At You”. There’s no second chance in this saloon. After Monday night’s performances, America cast its vote, the tension ramped up. The four hopefuls stood, holding hands, waiting for their name to be...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ringo Starr, George Lucas Sing Praises of Abbey Road Studios in Doc Trailer

It’s hard to imagine a more apt title for a film about one of the most beloved recording studios of all time: If These Walls Could Sing. The first trailer for director Mary McCartney’s upcoming documentary about Abbey Road Studios dropped on Monday (Nov. 14) and it is packed with fond remembrances from rock all-stars, including her dad, Sir Paul McCartney, as his former bandmate, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Noel Gallagher, Nile Rodgers and Star Wars creator George Lucas, among others. “When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way,” John...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy