Jenkins County, GA

WRDW-TV

Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Yam Grandy Creek, Emanuel County

The name of this creek has always fascinated me and I don’t think there’s agreement on what it means. It’s possibly based on a Native American name but I just can’t find anything about it. I somehow don’t think it’s related to sweet potatoes. A relatively small stream, it rises northwest of Swainsboro and joins the Ohoopee River near Oak Park.
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies find missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within a couple of hours after sending out an alert about a missing man, deputies said he was found. Harold Bell, 24, had last been seen on Monday at 9:30 p.m. near the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta. Authorities asked the public on Tuesday morning to be...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead. Clouds will continue to filter into the region this evening into tonight as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This evening looks dry, but a stray shower is possible overnight, more likely by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Warnings issued after rabid raccoon found in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday. The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets. The Columbia...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
STATESBORO, GA

