WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
WJCL
Inaccurate speeding tickets issued from school zone camera in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Months into the new school year, residents in Effingham County are now experiencing major problems with the school zone cameras. Chris Myers, a county resident, has been living near Marlow Elementary for 20 years, and this past October, he received two tickets from the same camera in his neighborhood.
WRDW-TV
Crash causes traffic delays on South Belair Road
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash on South Belair Road bridge overlooking I-20 caused a traffic backup. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:31 a.m. Dispatch said there are no injuries reported, but traffic was backed up to Columbia Road. Motorists in that area are advised...
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
Several Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, WA)
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Augusta. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who suffered injuries due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Two cars had collided with one...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 5 – Nov 13, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. 168 CHINESE KITCHEN. 456 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 764-4828. Permit Type: Food Service.
WJBF.com
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” …. Aiken County holds “Recycle Right” event for America …. Augusta commissioners with no debate approve the 2023 budget with more in spending and less in contingency. Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County. Back Paddle Brewing draws...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Yam Grandy Creek, Emanuel County
The name of this creek has always fascinated me and I don’t think there’s agreement on what it means. It’s possibly based on a Native American name but I just can’t find anything about it. I somehow don’t think it’s related to sweet potatoes. A relatively small stream, it rises northwest of Swainsboro and joins the Ohoopee River near Oak Park.
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education Honor Tenth Cohort of REACH GA Scholars
Bulloch County Schools and the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education hosted a signing ceremony and reception for their tenth Cohort of REACH Georgia scholars on November 10. The program now has 53 scholars with access to over $1 million in scholarships. Six eighth-grade students and their parents signed their...
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies find missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within a couple of hours after sending out an alert about a missing man, deputies said he was found. Harold Bell, 24, had last been seen on Monday at 9:30 p.m. near the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta. Authorities asked the public on Tuesday morning to be...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The average high and low temperature for our area is 70 and 43, but high temperatures will only be in the 50s to near 60 for the week ahead. Clouds will continue to filter into the region this evening into tonight as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This evening looks dry, but a stray shower is possible overnight, more likely by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 40s by early Tuesday.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
WRDW-TV
Warnings issued after rabid raccoon found in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday. The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets. The Columbia...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
allongeorgia.com
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
blufftontoday.com
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
