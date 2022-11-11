ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Zacks.com

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

GHLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60%. A...
Zacks.com

Monday.com (MNDY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MNDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ALIT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Zacks.com

Repligen (RGEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

RGEN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.24%. A...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com

MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

MNSB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.72%. A...
Zacks.com

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com

Instructure Holdings (INST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

INST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A...
Zacks.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase

TSN - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. However, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Shares of the company rallied nearly 2% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 14.
Zacks.com

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com

KBR Inc. (KBR) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

KBR Inc. (. KBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CNFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

VSTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Ventator Materials (VNTR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VNTR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

