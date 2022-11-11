Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BRMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A...
Zacks.com
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GHLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60%. A...
Zacks.com
Monday.com (MNDY) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MNDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ALIT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%. A...
Zacks.com
Repligen (RGEN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
RGEN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.24%. A...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
Their shares have taken a beating, but these companies will bounce back.
3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap
Investing in equal parts of these three stocks produces a dividend yield of 3.3%.
Zacks.com
MainStreet Bank (MNSB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
MNSB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.72%. A...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com
Instructure Holdings (INST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
INST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A...
Zacks.com
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase
TSN - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. However, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Shares of the company rallied nearly 2% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 14.
Zacks.com
Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com
KBR Inc. (KBR) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
KBR Inc. (. KBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CNFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
VSTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ventator Materials (VNTR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VNTR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
