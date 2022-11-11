ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden touts 'unprecedented' progress at COP27

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
CBS Minnesota

What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?

House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

What Biden and Xi Can Agree On

Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy