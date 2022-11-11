Biden touts 'unprecedented' progress at COP27

Related
Xi gave chilling warning to Biden about 'red line' in Taiwan, state media claims
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden that Taiwan is a "red line" that the United States must not cross as the two work to elevate China-U.S. relations.
Michelle Obama withholds endorsement of Biden 2024 presidential bid
Michelle Obama is not endorsing President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, at least not right now.
Pompeo slams Biden's comment that he's 'not looking for a conflict' with China
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed President Joe Biden's claim that he's "not looking for a conflict" with China following the first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping of Biden's presidency.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
Marked Manchin: Republicans targeting Manchin in 2024 — and might already have a candidate in mind
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is set to be one of the GOP's top targets in its quest to take back control of the Senate in 2024, and one Republican is already being named as a likely challenger. West Virginia Attorney General and failed 2018 Senate hopeful Patrick Morrisey told the...
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange...
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
White House forced to defend US reporter manhandled by apparent Chinese aide
White House aides had to step in and help a U.S. television producer who was being manhandled by someone who appeared to be a Chinese staffer before President Joe Biden's first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
House Republicans are in position to reach the 218 seats they need to flip the chamber after the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, CBS News estimates Republicans will win at least 214 seats, while Democrats are estimated to win at least 210 seats. In several outstanding races, Republicans are ahead. However, some toss-ups have been breaking for Democrats, and on Saturday night, CBS News projected that Democrats flipped Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, a seat the GOP was favored to hold.There are currently 11 races that have not been called, and 10 of those seats are considered "battlegrounds." Of those...
Biden tells Xi the U.S. will take ‘defensive’ action if North Korea conducts new nuclear test
BALI, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said Monday that he told his Chinese counterpart that Beijing has “an obligation” to dissuade its neighbor, North Korea, from test-firing nuclear missiles and that the U.S. would take unspecified “defensive” action should the provocations continue. At a news...
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Biden says unclear if China can stop another North Korea nuclear test
Joe Biden has said he told Xi Jinping that China has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although the US president said it was unclear whether Beijing had the ability to do so. Biden met Xi for more than three hours...
Trump to lay out lengthy second-term agenda, including call to finish border wall
Former President Donald Trump’s expected campaign announcement Tuesday will pitch voters on his plan for a second term in office that would revive frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda. A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss...
What Biden and Xi Can Agree On
Summits come and go, usually leaving little trace of their long-term significance. The meeting scheduled this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali could be different. The geopolitical stakes are high. Both sides know it. And so does the rest of the world.
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in 17 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are 17 days away from the first of two payments in the month of December due to a scheduling quirk, worth a total of $1,755. The first payment will be sent out to eligible recipients on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
The most prominent election-deniers lost their races. But at least 173 have won so far.
Hundreds of Republican candidates on the 2022 midterm ballot have denied or have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. More than 370 Republican candidates for the US Senate, House, and statewide office have denied or questioned the 2020 results, according to a New York Times analysis published in mid-October.
