Nick and Angel Carter launch mental health fundraiser in memory of brother Aaron
Nick Carter has launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of his late brother Aaron. The Backstreet Boys star's younger brother - who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health - was tragically found dead in his bathtub, aged 34, on November 5, in an apparent drowning, though his cause of death is not known at this time.
Kim Kardashian & North West Sing Christmas Song By Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande In Cute Video: Watch
Either North West was eager to kick off the Holiday season with her mother, Kim Kardashian, or she was feeling her full Ariana Grande fantasy on Tuesday (Nov. 15). North, 9, posted a TikTok of her and Kim, 42, lip-syncing to Ariana’s Christmas classic, “Santa Tell Me.” The fact that the song was by Pete Davidson’s former fiancée didn’t seem to faze Kim, who joined her daughter in the video. North rocked a high pony along with her Sierra Canton School uniform, making her an excellent substitute for Ariana.
Happy 29th birthday Pete Davidson! Congrats on your 'endowment' and new romance with Emily Ratajkowski...
Is Pete Davidson the most successful lothario, ever?. The 'Saturday Night Live' star is celebrating his 29th birthday on Wednesday, November 16, and he is rumored to now be dating stunning model-and-actress Emily Ratajkowski. Before his 30th birthday, Pete can boast to have bedded some of the world's most beautiful...
Queen Elizabeth hated her hands, says famous photographer
Queen Elizabeth didn’t like her hands, according to royal photographer Rankin. The 56-year-old celebrity photographer - who has photographed the likes of David Bowie, Kate Moss and Madonna, to name a few - revealed the late monarch’s insecurity and how she used it as a “get out” when he tried to get an image of her holding a sword for the Golden Jubilee in 2002.
Jon Stewart appears on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to present a headline-resistant and nuanced view about Dave Chappelle
Jon Stewart visited his old chum Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” ostensibly to promote Stewart’s own show, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” But the two “Daily Show” alumni had a different late-night program on their minds: “Saturday Night Live.” During the talk, Stewart, whose Jewish identity is core to much of his comedy, ultimately came out, to a degree, in support of Dave Chappelle. Chappelle recently gave a controversial 15-minute monologue on “SNL” in which he mocked Kanye West for his obnoxious and ignorant antisemitic comments of late, but he did so in a way that also...
Billy Corgan sees 'voice doctor' after cancelling Smashing Pumpkins shows due to laryngitis
Billy Corgan has been to see the "voice doctor" after cancelling a show due to laryngitis. The Smashing Pumpkins were forced to cancel Sunday's (13.11.22) show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon after the frontman came down with the illness. In a statement over the weekend, the band revealed:...
Offset: My heart is shattered after the death of Takeoff
Offset has had his "heart shattered" following the death of Takeoff. The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has explained he wants to "hug, laugh, smoke and perform" with him one last time.
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg reveals hearing loss scare early in career
Jay Weinberg has never played "without hearing protection" after a scare early in his career. The Slipknot drummer - who first started teaching himself to play in his mid-teens - got a "very quick lesson" in the importance of protection and hearing loss prevention after starting to play live with other musicians.
Cruz Beckham teaming up with Sam Ryder's producer
Cruz Beckham has been working with Sam Ryder's producer. The 17-year-old aspiring singer - who is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham - was "blown away" by the 'Space Man' singer's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, so approached pop guru Max Wolfgang about the possibility of working together.
