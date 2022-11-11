State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO