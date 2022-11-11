State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count at 12 in Columbia County
Active cases of COVID-19 were down slightly Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since November 1. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411. Total Active Cases: 12. Down...
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
thv11.com
How violating Arkansas's speed trap law impacts small towns
For many in Arkansas, we're aware of the towns that are labeled as speed traps. But the impacts of violating that law can change the way a small town operates.
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark. Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Eastern,...
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
magnoliareporter.com
Freeze warning on for Columbia County and South Arkansas
Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the region may expect sub-freezing temperatures from 25-30 degrees though Sunday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech names members of Homecoming Court
Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the 2022-23 Rocket Homecoming Court as follows. Yahzmynne Samoanne Andrews, Business Administration/Accounting, Jonesboro, LA. Lainie Jo Parks, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Benton. Catherine Rosemore, Professional Studies, Camden. The court will represent the college over the next few months in various events and activities. The queen...
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU ag students provide toiletry items to Magnolia district
Student members of the Southern Arkansas University Agriculture Department recently completed a community service project. Dr. Copie Moore's Leadership and Communication class collected and bagged toiletry items for the students of the Magnolia School District. The items will be used by district social workers and nurses to give to students in need.
magnoliareporter.com
Poll: Albemarle project will provide opportunities
Magnoliareporter.com readers think the Albemarle Corporation expansion project will provide good opportunities for residents. Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:. “What is your reaction to Albemarle Corporation’s announcement of a $540 million expansion in Columbia County that will create 100 new...
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Roughly one-third Arkansas’ 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring. 32% of schools, about 338 of them, are receiving these low grades. This is compared to […]
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers mulling improvements to mental and behavioral health policy
Arkansas legislators are compiling a report to recommend legislation during the 2023 session aimed at bolstering mental and behavioral health services for Arkansans of all ages and incomes. The Joint Health Services Subcommittee met Monday to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the state’s existing mental and behavioral health care...
Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement
Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KTLO
Arkansas youth hunters take more than 9,000 deer in 2-day hunt
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during last weekend’s annual youth modern gun deer hunt. Ralph Meeker, AGFC deer program coordinator, says the first youth weekend typically results in a harvest between 8,000 and...
cenlanow.com
Click it or Ticket: Arkansas law enforcement plan to strengthen patrol assignments during Thanksgiving weekend
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas law enforcement is planning to buckle down on their patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not wearing their seatbelts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the Thanksgiving holiday. State Troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are participating in the “Click it or Ticket “seat belt awareness campaign.
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues
Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
Comments / 2