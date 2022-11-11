Read full article on original website
What you need to know about the cold week ahead in North Texas & another incoming cold front for the weekend
You might be wondering, is the cold weather here to stay in North Texas? Well, the short answer is yes, for now at least.
What to expect from the cold & rainy Monday in North Texas
The work week has begun and while people are saddened by the loss of the Dallas Cowboys to the mediocre Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the weather isn't going to help perk up your spirits, unless you're super into the color grey, cold temps, and rain.
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North Texas
Parts of North Texas has been placed under a freeze warning.RK/Unsplash. The cold front that bogged down on North Texas, forcing the cancellation of the Veteran's Day Parade in Dallas is sticking around for the weekend. Dallas News says that while it's sunny, it's still necessary to bundle up. Saturday is set to remain chilly in the mid-50s with a slight wind.
Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas. The warning goes into effect at midnight...
Saturday will see a Freeze Warning & cold weather all day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It looks like North Texas is getting an early taste of the winter season in November this weekend as Saturday will see a Freeze Warning during the morning hours and cold temps throughout the day.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: November 14-20
RED ALERT - EB I-30 between 360 and Six Flags Drive and WB I-30 between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND from 8 pm on Friday, 11/18 through 5 am on Monday, 11/21, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
Looking ahead at North Texas’ weekend & next week’s cold weather with stormy Monday
Well, it's no secret but it's going to be a cold over the North Texas weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s-40s around the region.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
Sweater weather! Season's strongest cold front slides through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - We're tracking some huge changes in our forecast so get your warm clothes ready. The changes are coming with a cold front. Thursday, ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. As the front slides through the area late tonight, we'll have a chance of rain and isolated storms overnight into Friday morning. The threat for severe weather is low at this time.On Friday, as the front slides through North Texas, our temperatures will fall through the day. High temperatures will happen during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s. ...
A strong front swings through Friday and brings Central Texas a week-long chill
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s no doubt that November can occasionally feature chilly weather, but a cold front swinging through on Veterans Day is set to drop temperatures well below average for around a week and maybe even longer! While record temperatures likely won’t be set, Central Texas is set to experience the coldest temperatures since March.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Weir: Ben Bumgarner is our new Texas House Rep. in District 63
After a long election season, voters made their choice of leaders they want representing them going forward. One of those leaders is former Flower Mound Town Council Member Ben Bumgarner. Tan Parker, the current House Rep. in 63, was elected to the State Senate. In January, both men will be sworn in to their new positions in the Texas Legislature. I asked Mr. Bumgarner to come over for an interview to tell his constituents about the issues he’s most concerned with. During the campaign, Bumgarner’s website outlined some of the issues he ran on:
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
Highland Village City Update — November 2022
We have been talking a lot about the City planning documents and the project we have titled, “Our Village, Our Vision.” On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4–8 p.m. at the Municipal Complex we will hold an open house for the community to view the plans and specifically the Opportunity Area Plans. A lot of work has gone into this project and I would like to provide you the purpose, timeline and progress made.
