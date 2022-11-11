ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
Action News Jax

Suspect wanted in murder of local father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
First Coast News

Police: Man shot, killed on Pine Street near the Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the Mandarin area around 2:41 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO found the man when responding to a reported shooting at the 11000 block of Pine Street. Police say the shooting took place at a home, "potentially" on the porch.
First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
News4Jax.com

Person in life-threatening condition after fire in Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home Monday night in the Springfield neighborhood. Units were called to a home on Cottage Avenue near the intersection of Pearl Street. Additional details, including...
News4Jax.com

2 men shot while driving in Oakleaf area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon while driving on Argyle Forest Boulevard near Cecil Commerce Center Parkway in the Oakleaf area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to a hospital just before 1 p.m. and find the men, both in their late 20s,...
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
Action News Jax

Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
Action News Jax

Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
News4Jax.com

Man dead, another in custody after shooting near Deercreek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in a Deercreek home off Pine Street, authorities said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a person shot several times at the home located off Philips Highway. The man, possibly in his...
News4Jax.com

Missing 13-year-old in Jacksonville Beach found safe

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police asked for help from the community to find a 13-year-old girl, and a family member told News4JAX just before 7 p.m. Saturday that the teen had been found. Police said the girl was last seen at noon Friday. The family member said...
Action News Jax

Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
