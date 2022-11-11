Read full article on original website
KXLY
Andrew Garfield thought he’d have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has “some guilt” about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children – but his Hollywood career got in the way.
KXLY
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker – who was found dead at age 34 last week – did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
KXLY
The University of Virginia shooting, Jay Leno recovers from burns, John Aniston dies, and more trending news
Here’s a look at some top stories from today, Nov. 14. Police on Monday captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. The violence that also wounded two students erupted...
KXLY
Boy George underwent hair transplant after going bald
Boy George has revealed he underwent a hair transplant after going bald. The Culture Club star is currently appearing on ITV reality show ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ and during Sunday night’s (13.11.22) episode, he opened up about his new head of hair and revealed he was inspired to go under the knife by former footballer Wayne Rooney who is said to have spent around £30,000 on procedures over the years.
KXLY
Nick Jonas had ‘thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability’ with Type 1 Diabetes
Nick Jonas experienced “excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability” before being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. The Jonas Brothers star marked World Diabetes Day by highlighting the early warning signs of the chronic blood sugar condition – something he has lived with since he was a child – that impacts the level of glucose in your system and is believed to be hereditary.
KXLY
Len Goodman retires from Dancin with the Stars after 17 years
Len Goodman is leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 17 years. The 78-year-old ballroom dancer has been head judge on the US dance competition television series since the first season in 2005, and on Monday’s (14.11.22) episode, the British star announced it would be his last time on the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
KXLY
Jane Fonda feels ‘very strong’ amid cancer battle
Jane Fonda is feeling “very strong” amid her battle with cancer. The 84-year-old actress announced in September she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma but she is now “halfway through” chemotherapy and has found it “easier than a lot of other” treatment options.
KXLY
Offset: My heart is shattered after the death of Takeoff
Offset has had his “heart shattered” following the death of Takeoff. The tragic rap star – who was known for creating hits such as ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’ alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos – was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has explained he wants to “hug, laugh, smoke and perform” with him one last time.
KXLY
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID for second time this year
Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. The 67-year-old star – who previously tested positive in January and missed some episodes of ‘The View’ in the New Year – was absent from Monday’s (14.11.22) edition of the talk show. A representative for the show told...
KXLY
Regina Hall jokes Jimmy Kimmel needs protection at Oscars
Regina Hall hopes Jimmy Kimmel can avoid a repeat of the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars. The late night talk show star will be at the helm of the 2023 Academy Awards in February, and Regina – who hosted earlier this year alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes – joked about the precautions that need to be taken after Will went on stage and struck comedian Chris after a quip about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
KXLY
Guy Pearce didn’t want children
Guy Pearce was “quite definite” that he didn’t want children, so it “took a while” to understand he has a son. The ‘Spy Among Friends’ actor was married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015 and early in their relationship, he told the psychologist he didn’t want to be a father, but shortly after they split, he began dating Carice van Houten and the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress fell pregnant quickly, much to his shock.
