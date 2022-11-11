ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Debrief: Lauren Boebert in RAZOR Thin race, AOC calls out New York Democratic Party

By 15 hours ago
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs74a_0j7RMzjW00

Congressional reporter Mychael Schnell details the latest vote tallies in Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for reelection #TheDebrief #LaurenBoebert #AOC #NewYork

Comments / 1

Related
WNYC

One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures

Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation

Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

Pavlich: Is Manchin’s time in Washington limited?

Just one week after the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats kept control of the U.S. Senate, West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin already has a challenger ahead of his campaign for reelection in 2024. “It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Some Republicans show appetite for a Manchin deal on permitting reform

A handful of Republican lawmakers appear open to working with Sen. Joe Manchin on his push for permitting reform despite tensions between the West Virginia Democrat and the GOP caucus. Manchin has been pushing for policies that speed up the approval process for energy projects in order to build out more energy infrastructure. His last attempt ran into opposition from both Republicans — who said it didn’t go far enough — and progressives, who said it could harm communities who live near the projects.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Scott announces challenge to McConnell in private meeting

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (Fla.) announced during a closed-door Senate Republican Conference meeting Tuesday afternoon that he will challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) for his job as top Senate GOP leader. Scott’s spokesman, McKinley Lewis, confirmed the leadership challenge, which caught many Senate Republicans by surprise....
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
The Hill

Health Care — State judge overturns Georgia abortion ban

If anyone can take on Ticketmaster, it’s Taylor Swift fans. Presale tickets for Swift’s tour went on sale today, and fans’ outrage over a myriad of issues reignited talks on Capitol Hill about breaking up the monopoly. In health news, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban was ruled unconstitutional....
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
The Hill

Sherrod Brown seeking fourth term in Senate

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (R) plans to run for his Senate seat for a fourth term in 2024 in what could be an uphill battle in a state increasingly becoming more reliably red. Brown told Spectrum News that “there’s no question” a Democrat can win in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hill

The Hill

766K+
Followers
88K+
Post
547M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy