Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650



P eople living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up.

Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.

MIDTERM RESULTS: INCUMBENT MATT CARTWRIGHT DEFEATS TRUMP-ENDORSED JIM BOGNET TO REPRESENT PA'S 8TH DISTRICT

“This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and Pennsylvanians only have two months left to apply for this important program,” Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) said. “The past few years have been hard on Pennsylvanians — especially for those trying to make ends meet on a fixed income. I proposed these bonus rebates to help thousands of older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities deal with inflation and higher prices — and, most importantly, stay in their homes.”

The intent of this rebate is to give homeowners some relief from the impact that the coronavirus pandemic had on the state. The rebates will be funded with approximately $140 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Residents will receive their rebates through the same means as their normal rebates, which will be either through check or direct deposit, according to the department's website .

The program benefits Pennsylvanians over the age of 65, widows and widowers 50 years and older, and people with disabilities who are at least 18. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, according to the department.