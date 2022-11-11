While discussing her new role in “The Inspection,” the actress details how the film made her reflect on motherhood. The Inspection arrives in just a few days, and star Gabrielle Union’s role made her reflect on motherhood. The actress is married to NBA icon Dwyane Wade, and together, they lead a blended family with several children. The couple has been criticized for their parenting style, particularly taking hits for supporting Zaya Wade during her transition. The 15-year-old shared that she was transgender at just 12, and many believed their allyship was damaging.

19 HOURS AGO