Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Gabrielle Union Speaks On Zaya Wade’s “Fight To Be Seen, Loved, Nurtured”
While discussing her new role in “The Inspection,” the actress details how the film made her reflect on motherhood. The Inspection arrives in just a few days, and star Gabrielle Union’s role made her reflect on motherhood. The actress is married to NBA icon Dwyane Wade, and together, they lead a blended family with several children. The couple has been criticized for their parenting style, particularly taking hits for supporting Zaya Wade during her transition. The 15-year-old shared that she was transgender at just 12, and many believed their allyship was damaging.
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
An NBA fan once saw Michael Jordan vibing in his yellow Ferrari Pista while smoking a cigar.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tim Hardaway Makes Shocking Rape Comment During Broadcast
Tim Hardaway made a huge blunder during the Warriors broadcast on Monday night. Tim Hardaway has had his fair share of blunders when it comes to having a mic in front of him. Back in the late 2000s, Hardaway told Dan LeBatard that he hates gay people. This eventually led to an apology, and quite a bit of controversy that would have been worse had he said that today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch
Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Admits To Spending $5K On His Barber: Watch
When you’re a billionaire, dropping four figures on your hair is apparently no big deal. Diddy has never been one to hold back on flexing his luxurious lifestyle. Neither has one of the women in his life, Yung Miami. Over the weekend, the City Girl took to social media to reveal that Sean Combs showered her in a stunning surprise delivery of red roses.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Defends Kyrie & Kanye: Black People Have “Harshest Penalties”
He says that Black people are held to a tougher standard that “they’re counterparts” who somehow can’t be canceled. Both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West are familiar with the names in headlines, but recent months haven’t been kind. Several of West’s business partnerships came to an abrupt end following anti-Semitic remarks. The Rap mogul would apologize and double down on his sentiments, resulting in a backlash unlike any other kind in his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Dances On Deji During Absurd Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather was having fun against his opponent. Floyd Mayweather’s post-prize fighting career has been bizarre to watch. He has primarily partaken in exhibition matches, some of which have been against YouTube stars. The first was against Logan Paul, and then on Sunday, he faced off against Deji. Floyd...
Comments / 0