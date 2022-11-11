I’ve been surrounded by bands all my life. I went to school in Ealing, which is where Freddie Mercury went to art college. Likewise Ronnie Wood and Pete Townshend. Olympic Studios, where Led Zeppelin, the Who and the Rolling Stones recorded, was in nearby Barnes, where I lived. It’s a cinema now – the Stones recorded Sympathy for the Devil in the room where you watch films.
Nearly 30 years ago, Tim Allen put on the suit and became "the big guy" in The Santa Clause. The 1994 Christmas classic starring Allen as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa went on to spawn two sequels, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and now a limited series, The Santa Clauses.
Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon.
Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing predecessor....
Comments / 0