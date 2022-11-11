The private sector is in a position to make a sustainable future possible. IBM has the resources to help.

MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)

