The private sector is in a position to make a sustainable future possible. IBM has the resources to help.

First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
A software engineer from India says he was fired by Meta 2 days after he moved to Canada for his job
"I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," Himanshu wrote.
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday that could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers.
MassMutual Ventures Launches $100 Million Climate Technology Fund
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- MassMutual Ventures (MMV) announced today that it has launched a new $100 million fund to invest in early and growth-stage companies across the U.S. in the climate technology sector. The MMV Climate Tech Fund (CTF) will make investments in 15 to 20 technology companies that address the sources of climate change and provide solutions for managing its impact on individuals, businesses, and communities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005172/en/ Karl Beinkampen, Managing Director, MassMutual Ventures (Photo: Business Wire)
Telehealth is soaring. Here's how telecommunications companies are racing to help patients through 5G technology.
The pandemic pushed the limits of healthtech innovation. Now telcos are rushing to utilize 5G-enabled tech, but there are barriers to implementation.
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
geekwire.com
Seattle data analytics startup MotherDuck emerges from stealth, reveals $47.5M in funding
MotherDuck is peeking its head above water. The Seattle startup lifted the hood Tuesday on its data analytics system based on the open-source platform DuckDB. It also announced total funding of $47.5 million to date, including a $35 million Series A round led by Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, following a $12 million seed round led by Redpoint Ventures.
SpaceNews.com
ESA seeks funding for navigation technology programs at ministerial
WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency is requesting several hundred million euros at its upcoming ministerial council meeting for new satellite navigation technologies from low Earth orbit to the moon. In a Nov. 9 briefing, ESA officials said they are proposing about 500 million euros ($518 million) over the...
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022
MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Temasek weighs sale of Advanced MedTech, likely valued at about $1 billion - sources
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) is considering selling Advanced MedTech, multiple sources told Reuters on Monday, after the medical devices firm, fully-owned by the Singaporean state investor, received interest from suitors including buyout funds.
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
getnews.info
New Technology for Glass Processing – Ultrafast Lasers
Glass is not only a necessity for human life, but also an important material to promote industrial development and social progress. With the rapid development of science and technology, glass applications continue to extend. Glass plays an increasingly important role in the field of communications (optical fiber), new energy (photovoltaic), life sciences (pharmaceutical glass), etc.
AHF Thanks UK for the £1 Billion Global Fund Pledge
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation thanked today the government of the United Kingdom for pledging 1 billion pounds over the next three years for the Seventh Replenishment round of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006096/en/ AHF advocates during a rally in Germany calling for the full funding of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the Fifth Replenishment Round in 2016. (Photo: Business Wire)
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SNDL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
Business Insider
High-performance computing saves the day
Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
