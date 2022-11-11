Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Big Island water customers urged to confirm payments after Hilo drop box vandalized
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Some Hawaii County water customers are being asked to call the Department of Water Supply customer service to confirm their payments were received after a payment drop box in Hilo was vandalized twice in the last week. The thief or thieves struck the payment drop box...
bigislandnow.com
Winner of KAPA Slippah Hunt anonymously donates cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree
Over the air Monday morning, KAPA DJ Darde Gamayo excitedly announced that the winners of West Hawai‘i’s Slippah Hunt contest decided to anonymously donate the $1,000 cash prize to Big Island Giving Tree. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best listeners in the world and this proves it,”...
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
KITV.com
Missing child found in Hilo | UPDATE
UPDATE 5:45 p.m. Kainoha Nowell has been found safe in Hilo, according to Big Island police.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa park renamed after beloved Big Island mayor Billy Kenoi who died of cancer
Outside the district park gym Wednesday in Pāhoa, keiki slid down slides and rambled around the playground equipment. Their laughter and squeals of delight brought to life the legacy of a former Hawai‘i County mayor whose actions while in office focused on protecting and preserving the Big Island for future generations.
bigislandnow.com
Surfing scientists led by UH Hilo professor conducting 3D research at epic Fiji surf break
A University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to learn how to better protect reefs around the world. Professors John H.R. Burns (UH Hilo), Haunani Kane (Arizona State University) and Cliff Kapono (Arizona State University) recently mapped the reef at Kurukuru Mailani in Fiji, also known as Cloudbreak, which is home to some of the biggest and best waves in the world.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Pōhai Malama Care Center temporarily closes building, but services continue
An inpatient hospice facility on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close its building for maintenance, upgrades and possible expansion. Pōhai Mālama Care Center will briefly close its building in Hilo at the end of the week — but hospice services will continue. Current patients will return home...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island Veterans Day Parade returned with smiling faces and American flags waving
The huge U.S. flag above Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo waved in the wind Saturday morning, while the crowd below celebrated the men and women who dedicated themselves to protecting the country and its freedoms. It was the return of the Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade, which had been canceled for...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
bigislandvideonews.com
Veterans Day Parade Celebrates Service In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 15th annual Hawaiʻi Island Live Veterans Day Parade marched through Downtown Hilo on Saturday. (BIVN) – Veterans Day was honored in Hilo on Saturday with the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Day Parade. This year’s theme was “Celebrate Service”, which parade organizers...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
KITV.com
Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy
HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Arirang Korean Kitchen
I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).
bigislandmusic.net
Bill Kirchen Raises Honky-Tonk Hellfire in Hilo
King of Dieselbilly receives a royal welcome at Palace. Guitarist Bill Kirchen’s epic Saturday night set at the Hilo Palace Theater was a showstopper. He brought along his Too Much Fun Trio, drummer Jack O’Dell and Johnny Castle on bass, to make it an evening to remember. Part...
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine
Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo women’s soccer defeated in OT in second round of NCAA Division II West Regional
The tremendous run of the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 overtime loss to Concordia University Irvine in the second round of NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship West Region play at the Vulcan Soccer Field in Hilo.
