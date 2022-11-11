I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).

HILO, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO