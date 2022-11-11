ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 4

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa park renamed after beloved Big Island mayor Billy Kenoi who died of cancer

Outside the district park gym Wednesday in Pāhoa, keiki slid down slides and rambled around the playground equipment. Their laughter and squeals of delight brought to life the legacy of a former Hawai‘i County mayor whose actions while in office focused on protecting and preserving the Big Island for future generations.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Surfing scientists led by UH Hilo professor conducting 3D research at epic Fiji surf break

A University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo professor is leading a team of scientists to 3D map the planet’s premier surf breaks to learn how to better protect reefs around the world. Professors John H.R. Burns (UH Hilo), Haunani Kane (Arizona State University) and Cliff Kapono (Arizona State University) recently mapped the reef at Kurukuru Mailani in Fiji, also known as Cloudbreak, which is home to some of the biggest and best waves in the world.
HILO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Pōhai Malama Care Center temporarily closes building, but services continue

An inpatient hospice facility on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close its building for maintenance, upgrades and possible expansion. Pōhai Mālama Care Center will briefly close its building in Hilo at the end of the week — but hospice services will continue. Current patients will return home...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Veterans Day Parade Celebrates Service In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 15th annual Hawaiʻi Island Live Veterans Day Parade marched through Downtown Hilo on Saturday. (BIVN) – Veterans Day was honored in Hilo on Saturday with the 15th annual Hawaiʻi Island Veterans Day Parade. This year’s theme was “Celebrate Service”, which parade organizers...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Pāhoa man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a Pāhoa man reported missing. Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Josiah Peaster was last contacted on Monday at around 1:34 a.m. in the area of Black Sand Subdivision in Pāhoa. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
PAHOA, HI
KITV.com

Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
HONOKAA, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Arirang Korean Kitchen

I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Bill Kirchen Raises Honky-Tonk Hellfire in Hilo

King of Dieselbilly receives a royal welcome at Palace. Guitarist Bill Kirchen’s epic Saturday night set at the Hilo Palace Theater was a showstopper. He brought along his Too Much Fun Trio, drummer Jack O’Dell and Johnny Castle on bass, to make it an evening to remember. Part...
HILO, HI
NBC News

Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
PAHOA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy