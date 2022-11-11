Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Diaz Named Broyles Award Nominee
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz has been selected as a nominee for the Broyles Award, announced on Tuesday. Diaz is one of 51 candidates for the award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. Manny Diaz · Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach.
GoPSUsports.com
Six Women’s Soccer Student-Athletes Named to COSIDA Academic All-District Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Six Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were named to the 2022 Academic All-District First Team on Tuesday, as selected by the selected by College Sports Communicators. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel picked up her second career Academic All-District nod, while redshirt senior Katherine Asman, seniors Cori...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.6 Penn State Battles No.1 North Carolina Friday in National Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), under the direction of Big Ten Coach of the Year Char Morett-Curtiss, will take on No. 1 North Carolina (19-0) in the NCAA semifinals this coming weekend. Penn State, ranked No. 6, and UNC will tangle at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. in an ESPN+ telecast. No. 3 Maryland (19-3) and No. 2 Northwestern (19-4) will meet in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. The NCAA title game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU. All games are being played in Storrs, Conn., at the University of Connecticut.
GoPSUsports.com
Bothun and Zanon Secure CHA Weekly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey student-athletes Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun captured College Hockey America weekly awards on Tuesday. Zanon received a Forward of the Week nod while Bothun secured a Goaltender of the Week honor. This is Bothun's third weekly award that she has earned this...
GoPSUsports.com
Markley Named B1G Women's Volleyball Freshman of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State's Alexa Markley was named the Big Ten Women's Volleyball Freshman of the Week on Monday. She earned the award after a strong performance that helped the Lions post road wins over Indiana and No. 15 Purdue over the weekend. Markley averaged 3.50 points/set,...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Soccer Places Five on CoSIDA Academic All-District
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's soccer has five student athletes that have been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Graduate student Seth Kuhn, seniors Liam Butts, Andrew Privett and Alex Stevenson and junior Peter Mangione all received the honor. Butts is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. In...
GoPSUsports.com
Stoll Tabbed Semifinalist For Patrick Mannelly Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a Semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of 10 semifinalists for the honor. The Mannelly Award is presented to the best long snapper in college football. Chris Stoll · R-Sr....
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Advances to NCAA Second Round, Beats Bobcats, 4-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in the NCAA Championship First Round on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. In their first ever matchup with the Bobcats, the Nittany Lions posted a season-high 25 shots and limited Quinnipiac to just four shots, the least PSU has allowed all year.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Takes Down Butler 68-62 in Gavitt Tipoff Games
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned a hard-fought 68-62 win over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games to move to 3-0 on the season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior+ guard Jalen Pickett recorded just the second triple-double in Penn State history,...
GoPSUsports.com
#12/12 Women's Ice Hockey Shuts Out Brown 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The #12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team fired three goals to secure a 3-0 shutout victory over Brown on Sunday. The Nittany Lions jumped out on the scoreboard first off a goal in front of the net by Olivia Wallin with 5:16 remaining in the first period.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Advances to NCAA Semifinals with Win over UAlbany in Ann Arbor
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, posted a 1-0 win over No. 16 University at Albany (16-5) in the NCAA quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA semifinals next weekend. The game was played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nittany Lion goalie Brie Barraco earned her second shutout of the weekend and Mackenzie Allessie notched the game's lone goal late in the fourth period to push Penn State into the semis.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Hosts Butler in Gavitt Tipoff Games Monday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team faces an early-season test Monday night when the Nittany Lions host Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air nationally on FS1. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.
Comments / 0