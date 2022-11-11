ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License

Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot. The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
WAUKEGAN, IL
Variety

Stephen Colbert Won’t Change Top ‘Late Show’ Ranks After Chris Licht Departure

Meet the new team running CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” It’s largely the same team that has been managing the late-night program for years. Colbert tells Variety he has no plans to bring another executive producer on board at present after Chris Licht left to take over management of Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN in the spring. “I am always open to producing the show in the most efficient manner. Right now, everything feels fantastic,” says Colbert in an interview to discuss “Pickled,” a new comedy-sports special he has produced with Funny or Die for CBS. “I miss Chris dearly as my...
Variety

CBS Dramas ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘East New York’ and ‘FBI’ Lead This Fall’s Nielsen Ratings Among African American Viewers

CBS dramas “The Equalizer,” “East New York,” and “FBI” lead the primetime broadcast competition among African American audiences so far this fall, according to Nielsen ratings through November 6. Excluding all sports programming, the Queen Latifah-led “Equalizer” sits atop the chart at No. 1 with an average of 2.01 million Black people after four episodes of Season 3. “East New York” follows closely behind, averaging 1.56 million African Americans, making it the most-watched new series among Black audiences. The show, which is currently six episodes into Season 1 following its Oct. 2 premiere, follows the recently promoted police captain of...
HAWAII STATE
NBC Chicago

95-Year-Old Grandmother Nominated for a Latin Grammy After Grandson Recorded Her Songs

The best new artist of 2022 just might be a Cuban American grandmother living out her dream of being a professional musician at the age of 95. Angela Alvarez has loved music her whole life, learning to play guitar and piano as a young girl in Cuba and writing songs from the age of 14. But she never pursued her dream of singing and songwriting professionally, she told TODAY in June 2021, because her traditional father forbade it.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy