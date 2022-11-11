Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
TMZ.com
'RHOA' Alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Get Marriage License
Porsha Williams has taken a major step forward with her engagement to Simon Guobadia ... and it looks like the couple is super serious about tying the knot. The 'RHOA' alum and her fiancé got a marriage license back on August 19 in Georgia's Fulton County ... according to public records obtained by TMZ.
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
Stephen Colbert Won’t Change Top ‘Late Show’ Ranks After Chris Licht Departure
Meet the new team running CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” It’s largely the same team that has been managing the late-night program for years. Colbert tells Variety he has no plans to bring another executive producer on board at present after Chris Licht left to take over management of Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN in the spring. “I am always open to producing the show in the most efficient manner. Right now, everything feels fantastic,” says Colbert in an interview to discuss “Pickled,” a new comedy-sports special he has produced with Funny or Die for CBS. “I miss Chris dearly as my...
CBS Dramas ‘The Equalizer,’ ‘East New York’ and ‘FBI’ Lead This Fall’s Nielsen Ratings Among African American Viewers
CBS dramas “The Equalizer,” “East New York,” and “FBI” lead the primetime broadcast competition among African American audiences so far this fall, according to Nielsen ratings through November 6. Excluding all sports programming, the Queen Latifah-led “Equalizer” sits atop the chart at No. 1 with an average of 2.01 million Black people after four episodes of Season 3. “East New York” follows closely behind, averaging 1.56 million African Americans, making it the most-watched new series among Black audiences. The show, which is currently six episodes into Season 1 following its Oct. 2 premiere, follows the recently promoted police captain of...
95-Year-Old Grandmother Nominated for a Latin Grammy After Grandson Recorded Her Songs
The best new artist of 2022 just might be a Cuban American grandmother living out her dream of being a professional musician at the age of 95. Angela Alvarez has loved music her whole life, learning to play guitar and piano as a young girl in Cuba and writing songs from the age of 14. But she never pursued her dream of singing and songwriting professionally, she told TODAY in June 2021, because her traditional father forbade it.
‘Days of Our Lives' to Honor John Aniston In His Final Episode
"Days of Our Lives" is paying tribute to a legend. After John Aniston passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the soap opera, which starred Aniston as the suave crime lord Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years, is sharing how they'll honor the star. "We can confirm...
What you need to know about Tim Allen's 'The Santa Clauses' series on Disney+
Tim Allen is putting on his red suit again. The “Home Improvement” star is bringing the “Santa Clause” franchise into the streaming age with a family-friendly series for Disney+, which is debuting its first two episodes Wednesday. “The Santa Clauses” returns Allen to the role of regular-guy Scott Calvin, who was forced by...
