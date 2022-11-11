Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Traffic Alert: Motorists advised of traffic delays in Kainaliu in West Hawaiʻi
Motorists are asked to drive with caution on Mamalahoa Highway in Kainaliu town because the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation road crews are working in the area with flaggers. Contraflow traffic will be in place until approximately 2:30 p.m. Alternate routes include Ali’I Highway Bypass and Haleli’i Street....
bigislandnow.com
Firefighters respond to shed fire in West Hawai‘i
Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Saturday in West Hawai‘i. The call came in at 4 p.m. for the shed fire on ʻŌhiʻa ‘Āina Place, located between the 93- and 94-mile markers on Highway 11, with the first unit on scene by 4:34 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the one-story, 500-square-foot structure collapsed and fully engulfed in flames.
bigislandnow.com
Reactivation period for some driver’s licenses to end
Drivers with licenses that expired between March 16, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, still have a chance to reactivate it and not have to become a new driver’s license applicant. But the time to do so is limited. Drivers with licenses that expired during that time frame must go in to a Hawai‘i County Driver’s Licensing Office to reactivate and renew their license by the close of business Nov. 30.
bigislandnow.com
Police renew request for information about Kona runaway
Big Island police are again asking the public for its assistance with finding a 14-year-old Kailua-Kona boy who was reported as a runaway. Kamalii M.K. Lawelawe was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kona, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short curly reddish hair and brown eyes.
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
bigislandnow.com
Pacific Media Group and Hawai’i Visitors & Convention Bureau to launch Official Island Visitor Guidebooks
Hawaiʻi-based Pacific Media Group has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau to launch complimentary, island-specific Official Visitor Guidebooks. In 2023, Pacific Media Group will publish four destination publications:. Experience Kauaʻi. Experience Oʻahu. Experience Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi. Experience the Island of Hawaiʻi...
bigislandnow.com
Kona man faces slew of charges in connection with incident that involved shooting at an officer
A Kailua-Kona man faces several charges in connection with a Nov. 10 incident in Kona that involved an armed robbery, car crash and shooting at a police officer. Detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department, after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, on Saturday afternoon charged 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie with:
bigislandnow.com
Keiki can explore foods of Hawai‘i in free book series produced by The Food Basket
The Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, is continuing its mission to end hunger and fight chronic health conditions on the Big Island, despite navigating “the perfect storm” of food system challenges. One of its most recent initiatives is putting nutritional education directly in keiki hands.
bigislandnow.com
Wonderberry’s Comics opens in Kona’s Lanihau Center
At the Lanihau Center in Kailua-Kona, a new locally owned shop has opened: Wonderberryʻs Comics. The 612-square-foot store specializes in an assortment of comic books, graphic novels and action figures. It also features a large selection of Marvel and DC comics. This is the first location for Wonderberry’s Comics,...
Comments / 0