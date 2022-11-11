Drivers with licenses that expired between March 16, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, still have a chance to reactivate it and not have to become a new driver’s license applicant. But the time to do so is limited. Drivers with licenses that expired during that time frame must go in to a Hawai‘i County Driver’s Licensing Office to reactivate and renew their license by the close of business Nov. 30.

