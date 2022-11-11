ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms

One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
TOWNSEND, DE
Vineland Police, Dive Team Pull Submerged Car Out of Lake

On Saturday, Downe Township Fire & Rescue Squad and Dive Team worked with Vineland Police to pull a submerged car from a lake in South Vineland Park. According to a Facebook post from Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, the vehicle was sitting at the bottom of 33 feet of water and was 124 feet from shore. Since the Dive Team had no idea where in the lake the car was, or, even if it was a car, the crew used side scan sonar to locate the vehicle.
VINELAND, NJ
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
TOWNSEND, DE
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing

OLD CITY - Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.
PENN, PA
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash

A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
