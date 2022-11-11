Read full article on original website
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms
One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found. The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units. One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said. Human remains were discovered in the debris of...
Human Remains Found in Debris from Galloway Twp., NJ, Apartment Fire
Galloway Township Police say human remains were found in the debris from the apartment fire at the Apache Court Apartments on October 29th. The complex experienced a fire early in one unit that Saturday morning that spread to the entire building, causing the residents of 18 units to be displaced.
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
Vineland Police, Dive Team Pull Submerged Car Out of Lake
On Saturday, Downe Township Fire & Rescue Squad and Dive Team worked with Vineland Police to pull a submerged car from a lake in South Vineland Park. According to a Facebook post from Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, the vehicle was sitting at the bottom of 33 feet of water and was 124 feet from shore. Since the Dive Team had no idea where in the lake the car was, or, even if it was a car, the crew used side scan sonar to locate the vehicle.
EHT man with warrant for gun charge arrested after Pleasantville car stop
An Egg Harbor Township man with an outstanding warrant out of Pleasantville apparently wasn’t bright enough to avoid police. Elvis Gonzalez was pulled over in Pleasantville just after midnight Monday, after Officer Enrique Badillo saw he was driving with an inoperable headlight. A search of the vehicle led to...
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
Three hurt in H & H Corner crash
Three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash Sunday night, November 13, 2022, at the intersection of Route 13 and Summit Bridge Road, known as H & H Corner in Townsend. New Castle County paramedics said one of the cars involved was on fire when Townsend firefighters arrived, although...
Saturday Morning Gunfire: 33-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue. There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
The Longest EHT Traffic Detour is About to End (Finally!)
OMG! My morning commute is about to be cut in half!. Yay me! (And you too if it effects you.) It's just been announced that the about-two-years long detour of Mill Road, at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township will permanently be coming to an end this Friday. The detour...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'
A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.
I-95 South crash: 2 killed after 2 separate accidents near Penn's Landing
OLD CITY - Two separate accidents on Interstate 95 killed two people and shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police officials, an accident occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 6 in the morning. Three vehicles became entangled in a non-life threatening crash on the interstate.
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
