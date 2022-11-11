ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 11

Week 11 offers several good matchups ripe for fantasy production. This week’s DraftKings lineup features a mix of high-floor options and upside plays. Picking the perfect DraftKings lineup is like winning the lottery. It’s very challenging to combine a mix of the best scorers at every position within a set budget. However, this doesn’t stop players from trying. It’s a fun alternative to regular fantasy football. Here’s a lineup for Week 11’s slate of games. Let’s get into it!
FanSided

Best Rivalries of 2022: Packers vs. 49ers

The Packers and 49ers have a long history but their two epic matchups at the end of the 2021-22 season added a new chapter to this storied rivalry. The 49ers and Packers played twice during the 2021-22 season, splitting their two games with the total margin coming down to a single point. The Packers won the regular-season matchup and carried Super Bowl aspirations into the playoffs, where their season was ended by the 49ers in a snowy upset.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Clemson Football is ranked behind Alabama, but it won’t matter

Clemson football fans are pissed that the Tigers are ranked behind Alabama in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but it won’t matter. I realize that Clemson football fans are probably upset about the recent release of the College Football Playoff rankings. How can the 9-1 Tigers be trailing...
CLEMSON, SC
Henrico Citizen

Gametime Henrico: Nov. 7-13, 2022

The Wildcats won the girls’ team title at the Class 5 state cross country championship, where they had five athletes finish within the top 30 in the individual rankings. Leading the way was Sidney Walters, who finished sixth overall with a time of 19:31. Julia Fabiato finished 17th overall with a time of 20:16; Janie Sanborn finished 24th overall with a time of 20:28; Hazel Wells was directly behind Sanborn with a time of 20:31; and finishing 27th overall was Ella Joy Jacobs with a time of 20:37.
HENRICO, NC
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy