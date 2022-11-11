Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Army sergeant surprises his daughter at school after 13 months
CINCINNATI — A special surprise for one little girl at Oakdale Elementary School. A third grader's father has been deployed for more than a year, but on Tuesday evening she was able to jump into his arms again. "It's just really important that these kids get a chance to...
Times Gazette
Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award
COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Emu spotted walking along roadway near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An emu was caught on camera Tuesday walking down a busy street in the Hillsboro area. Resident Lori Ann Justice Hurtt captured the video, showing the emu on State Route 62. The emu stopped traffic before trotting off to the side of the road. Hurtt said...
WLWT 5
Sudden death of Anderson High School student shocks, saddens community members
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expressions of empathy enveloped Anderson Township Monday. "Oh, I have a little brother, too," Addison Meyer said. "I can't imagine what the family feels like." "Yeah, it's just awful," said Cara Doubet. "It's just tragic," Michelle Young said. The tragedy Young is talking about happened...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment at Dixie Highway and Symmes Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Burney Lane and Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Burney Lane and Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
TSA releases statement after CVG flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
HEBRON, Ky. — The Transportation Security Administration has released a statement after a flight leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampawas diverted to Atlanta Friday after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The flight, Frontier Airlines flight 1761, was diverted after a witness observed seeing a passenger with a box...
WLWT 5
Carthage family displaced in Sunday house fire, firefighters say
CINCINNATI — A Carthage family lost their home as a result of a fire Sunday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. More than 40 Cincinnati firefighters responded to 6641 Lebanon Street at 12:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a bedroom on fire at the residence.
WLWT 5
Search underway for driver who hit, killed Anderson High School student
CINCINNATI — There is shock and sadness throughout Anderson Township Monday after a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight. According to Hamilton County Sheriff's investigators, the driver of a car that hit and killed 15-year-old Eli Jones drove off after striking the boy, leaving him lying in the street.
WLWT 5
Police: Person reportedly injured by gunfire in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A person was reportedly injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in downtown near a barbershop on McMicken Avenue. The caller reportedly told police...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Lindsay S. sent WLWT News 5 this...
WLWT 5
Home security cameras capture men burglarizing Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — At least two men are wanted for a string of thefts and burglaries in three southeastern Indiana counties. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of two men investigators need help identifying. The sheriff's office said they are possibly involved in thefts and burglaries in Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin Counties.
WLWT 5
The Shillito's elves, a Christmas tradition since the 1950s, to be displayed downtown
CINCINNATI — Anyone who grew up in Cincinnati – old or young – remembers the Shillito's elves. This holiday season, the beloved tradition is returning for another year in downtown Cincinnati. This year, the elves will set up shop at The Foundry, which is located across from...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Former Kentucky student accused of assault, using racial slurs appears in court
The former University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing, a Fort Mitchell native, appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. She's facing several charges including alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police...
Comments / 0