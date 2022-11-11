Read full article on original website
Suspect fatally shot by officers at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police fatally shot a man at a gas station after officials said he fired a gun at them early Wednesday morning. No officers were injured, and the man's name has not been released. The department said multiple people called 911 about a man...
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said. Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.
Arlington Police Seek Help Locating Suspect For Burglary of a Habitation
At approximately 7:10pm on 9/26/22, a Burglary of a Habitation (open attached garage) on the 2100 block of Friar Tuck Dr. in West Arlington. The pictured suspect claimed he lived on W. Tucker Blvd. in Arlington when confronted by the home-owner. The suspect fled on foot south-bound on Lakemont Dr. The suspect was stealing large tool items: folding ladders, wheel barrow, and Hand-Truck (2-wheel Dolly).
advocatemag.com
Police have identified victim in Forest Lane hit-and run, still searching for suspect
Dallas Police have identified the victim of the recent hit-and-run on Forest Lane. We previously reported that a man was left dead in a hit-and-run in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Bo Stephens, 33, has been identified as the victim. Police are still searching for the suspect driving the...
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Vicki Harrell
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of 21-year-old Vicki Harrell. Ms. Harrell was found dead by her husband in their apartment in the 1000 block of Ann Street on March 19, 1976, at approximately 10:30 pm. During the investigation, multiple witnesses told officers they saw a man...
WFAA
Texas officer killed after losing control in chase, police say
Grand Prairie police say Ofc. Brandon Paul Tsai was chasing a suspect when he lost control of his vehicle.
Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday. In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie police officer killed in chase crash
Grand Prairie police are mourning the loss of an officer who died in the line of duty. He crashed his police vehicle during a pursuit overnight.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Fired, Admits to Being Dishonest at Off-Duty Job, FWPD Says
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being accused of lying while working an off-duty job. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Police Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated after an internal affairs investigation revealed he lied about how many hours he worked during a shift as a security guard.
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
Police searching for 43-year-old McKinney man missing for nearly 2 weeks
MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man that’s been missing for nearly two weeks. McKinney police said Octavio Echeverria Jaimes was last seen leaving a family member’s home in the 1000 block of North College Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
klif.com
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera Between Security, Students
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
WFAA
